  • Friday, February 27, 2026
Thursday, 26 February 2026, 02:59 HKT/SGT
Source: Executive Agility
Executive Agility & DealMaker Launch Strategic Collaboration to Power Digital Capital Raising for IPO Readiness

Reno, Nevada--(ACN Newswire - February 25, 2026) - Executive Agility, a boutique consultancy specializing in IPO readiness, governance and multi-stakeholder project management for effective capital markets execution, today announced a strategic collaboration with DealMaker, a leading online capital-raising platform that powers online capital (ie: Regulation A) for emerging companies right through to IPO. The collaboration gives global growth and pre-IPO companies targeting listings on U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges - such as TSX, TSXV, CSE, U.S. national exchanges, SEC-registered offerings, and OTC markets - access to a self-directed, tech-enabled capital-raising channel that complements traditional investment banking and underwriting.

A Digital, Self-Directed Capital-Raising Path that Complements Investment Banks

Through this collaboration, Executive Agility will integrate DealMaker's digital capital-raising infrastructure into its IPO readiness and governance services, enabling issuers to run online Regulation A, Regulation CF, and Regulation D campaigns while also working with investment banks and underwriters on traditional offerings. These exempt offerings can be sequenced before or alongside underwritten IPOs, uplists, or other SEC-registered transactions, allowing issuers to validate investor demand, build investor communities, and strengthen their capital structure ahead of a listing.

"IPO-bound and dual-listing companies want more control over their capital-raising journey while still leveraging the strengths of investment banks and underwriters," said Deb Banning, CEO and Founder of Executive Agility. "By combining Executive Agility's IPO readiness, governance benchmarking, and capital markets execution expertise with DealMaker's digital capital-raising platform, we provide issuers with a coordinated, complementary set of tools to raise capital, de-risk execution and move faster toward listing on U.S. and Canadian exchanges."

"Our mission is to give founders and executives a digital, compliant way to raise capital on their own terms, from early growth through IPO," said Rebecca Kacaba, co-founder and CEO of DealMaker. "Working alongside Executive Agility's IPO readiness and governance advisory services - and within a broader ecosystem of global exchanges - we help issuers utilize flexible, compliant offerings in a way that perfectly complements traditional investment banking, rather than competing with it."

Executive Agility Facilitates Cross-Border Capital Markets Transactions

Executive Agility's IPO and listing readiness services routinely assist issuers pursuing listings, uplistings, or dual / cross-listings on the CSE, NSX and other North American and international exchanges, within integrated U.S.-Canada-Australia capital markets strategies.

Executive Agility enables issuers to:

  • Engage key capital markets participants to secure growth and pre-IPO funding for upcoming IPOs, RTOs, uplistings, and exchange transitions in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Pursue dual listings, cross-listings, and uplistings on CSE, TSX / TSXV, U.S. exchanges, OTCQX / OTCQB, and NSXA

  • Align governance, disclosure, and execution with SEC, Canadian, and other regulatory standards

  • Coordinate governance benchmarking, disclosure readiness, and execution oversight to satisfy public-market requirements during capital raising

End-to-End IPO Readiness, Governance and Capital Markets Execution

Executive Agility operates as the execution and coordination layer between issuers, boards, underwriters, legal counsel, auditors, regulators, and other advisors, ensuring companies are not only technically eligible to list, but genuinely ready to operate as public companies. The firm's services include IPO and listing readiness assessments, governance benchmarking, disclosure and continuous reporting frameworks, multi-party stakeholder coordination, and leadership deployment to stabilize organizations during change and transactions.

By adding DealMaker as a preferred digital raising platform within its curated Professional Network, Executive Agility now offers IPO readiness and capital-raising clients:

  • A flexible, tech-driven capital-raising channel (Reg A, Reg CF, Reg D) that can be used pre-IPO, between rounds, and post-listing alongside underwritten offerings.​

  • Faster, more predictable IPO and listing timelines through structured project management, governance remediation, and integrated capital markets execution across U.S., Canadian, and cross-border markets.

  • A coordinated, white-glove approach that reduces transaction and execution risk and improves the quality of filings and investor communications across the IPO and listing lifecycle.

About Executive Agility

Executive Agility serves as the strategic quarterback for the IPO and listing process, providing global growth companies with a rapid, coordinated and cost-effective path to market success. The firm specializes in IPO readiness, governance transformation and executive deployment for issuers targeting the TSX, TSXV, CSE, U.S. national exchanges and OTC markets.

As the essential execution layer between issuers, boards, underwriters, legal counsel and regulators, Executive Agility ensures organizations are not only technically eligible to list but genuinely prepared to operate as sophisticated public companies. By integrating a turnkey professional network with modern digital capital-raising tools, we reduce transaction risk, accelerate timelines and reduce costs. Executive Agility empowers growth-stage companies to navigate the complexities of U.S., Canadian and cross-border capital markets with speed, institutional-grade discipline and confidence.

About DealMaker

Headquartered in New York City, DealMaker is the future of capital raising. With more than $2.4 billion raised, DealMaker's platform enables companies to own their end-to-end capital raising lifecycle—from investor acquisition and conversion to compliance, payments, and engagement. Its white-label approach allows companies to retain ownership of their data and investor relationships while building lasting investor communities around their brands. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

Media Contact - Executive Agility
Deb Banning
Chief Executive Officer
info@executive-agility.com

Media Contact - DealMaker
Chris DeLuca
press@dealmaker.tech

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285279




Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities
 News Alerts
