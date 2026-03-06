Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 6, 2026
Friday, 6 March 2026, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Anime Tokyo Station
Anime Tokyo Station: "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Special Exhibition, February 21 to May 24, 2026
Special Exhibition for Hit Anime with Second Film Set for Release Starts, February 21

TOKYO, Mar 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. From February 21 (Sat.) to May 24 (Sun.), 2026, it will be holding the “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Special Exhibition. A preview was held for the press on February 20 (Fri.), the day before the exhibition opened.

©Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project
©Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project

This special exhibition looks back on the story through the third season of the TV anime, highlighting iconic scenes and memorable lines. Visitors can enjoy exhibits unique to Anime Tokyo Station, including interactive digital content and a photo spot where they can take commemorative photos with Rimuru. With displays that unfold alongside character introductions and other features, even those who have not yet seen the anime can enjoy the exhibition as preparation for the film set for release in late February and the fourth season of the TV anime starting in April.

Come to Anime Tokyo Station and experience the appeal of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.”

Exhibits

©Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project

About the Series

What is “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime”?

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is an isekai anime series following a protagonist who is reincarnated as a slime in another world, using the skills he acquires along with his wits and courage to gather allies. The first season of the TV anime aired on TOKYO MX and other channels from October 2018 to March 2019.

In 2021, TV anime Season 2 Part 1 aired from January to March, followed by the spin-off comic adaptation “Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” from April to June, and TV anime Season 2 Part 2 from July to September, making for nine consecutive months of broadcasts. Then, on November 25, 2022, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond” was released nationwide, becoming a major hit with over one million admissions and box office revenue of 1.4 billion yen in Japan.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the web novel “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” the Tensura 10th Project launched on February 20, 2023. As part of this project, the all-new three-episode animation “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus” began streaming on November 1, 2023. On December 16, 2023, the series’ first large-scale event, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tensura 10th Live, was held at Mori no Hall 21 in Matsudo. Furthermore, the third season of the TV anime aired from April to September 2024. Following the final episode of Season 3, production of a second theatrical film and Season 4 of the TV anime was announced. “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea” is set to release on February 27, 2026.

The original manga “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” (serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius / Manga: Taiki Kawakami, Original story: Fuse, Character design: Mitz Vah) is a comic adaptation of the popular web novel of the same name by Fuse, which surpassed 1 billion page views on the user-generated novel publishing website “Shosetsuka ni Naro.” The combined worldwide circulation of the manga, novels, and spin-off works has exceeded 56 million copies (as of June 2025).

* “Shosetsuka ni Naro” is a registered trademark of HinaProject Inc.

Tensura Portal Site: ten-sura.com
Official X: @ten_sura_anime / Official Instagram: tensura_official / Official TikTok: @ten_sura_anime

Event Overview

Title: “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Special Exhibition
Dates: February 21, 2026 to May 24, 2026
Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")
Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)
* 4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions close: 6:30 p.m.)
Closed: Mondays
* If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day
New Year's holiday period
May be closed on other days
Please check the venue website before coming.
Admission fee: Free
Website: https://animetokyo.jp/en/
SNS: X｜https://x.com/animetokyo_info　（@animetokyo_info）
Instagram｜https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/（@animetokyostation）
YouTube｜https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJw

Inquiries regarding this press release
Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)
Contact person: Miri Yasuda
E-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp 

Press release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260306.pdf 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Anime Tokyo Station
Sectors: Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Anime Tokyo Station
Feb 9, 2026 10:00 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Special Exhibition, February 21 to May 24, 2026
Jan 30, 2026 08:00 HKT/SGT
ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX: Commemorating the One-Year Anniversary with Gifts and a Wealth of Add-on Content
Dec 12, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: A Series of Linked Events to Be Held in Conjunction with the Anniversary Joint Exhibition
Dec 3, 2025 10:30 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: Celebrating the 25th Anniversaries of Two Popular Anime with an Anniversary Joint Exhibition Starting November 15
Nov 20, 2025 12:00 HKT/SGT
Special Autumn Event: "Anime Tokyo Station Autumn Festival"
Nov 20, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX: New Game "ANIME SKILL TCG" Out Now!
Oct 10, 2025 10:30 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: TV Anime 'SPYxFAMILY' Special Exhibition, New Designs Added for Admission Bonus Illustration Cards
Oct 7, 2025 10:30 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary
Sept 30, 2025 10:30 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: "Anime Watch Party" Special Program
Sept 3, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: TV Anime "SPY x FAMILY" Special Exhibition, Period: August 16 - November 9, 2025
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       