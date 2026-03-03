HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On 02 March 2026, Concord New Energy Group (“CNE Group”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Singapore with Bridge Data Centres (BDC), a portfolio company of Bain Capital.

Under the MOU, the parties will jointly explore diversified energy supply pathways integrating renewable energy and hydrogen solutions on a global basis to support the low-carbon transformation of data centre infrastructure. The collaboration includes the development of Singapore’s first barge-based hydrogen power generation solution designed specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) digital infrastructure.

The partnership will encompass hydrogen power pathway studies, system integration design, energy storage deployment assessments, and optimization of power procurement mechanisms. Through these initiatives, both parties aim to enhance energy reliability, operational flexibility, and long-term sustainability for next-generation data centre campuses.

CNE brings extensive expertise in renewable energy development and integrated energy systems, while BDC contributes leading operational capabilities in digital infrastructure. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the convergence of clean energy solutions and advanced computing infrastructure.

As artificial intelligence and high-performance computing continue to reshape regional economies, this partnership will further support Singapore’s ambition to remain a leading digital hub powered by low-carbon energy.

Bridge Data Centres (BDC)

Headquartered in Singapore, Bridge Data Centres (BDC) is a leading hyperscale data centre platform in the Asia Pacific region backed by Bain Capital. The company focuses on the development and operation of high-performance digital infrastructure across multiple high-growth markets. BDC is committed to delivering resilient, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure solutions to support the rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Concord New Energy Group (CNE)

Headquartered in Singapore, Concord New Energy Group is a renewable energy developer and operator listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange. With 20 years of experience in the renewable energy industry, CNE’s portfolio covers wind power, photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage projects. The Group has strong capabilities in project development, investment, construction and long-term asset management, and currently holds over 5GW of equity capacity globally. CNE remains committed to promoting the application of clean energy and providing integrated energy solutions to support sustainable development.

