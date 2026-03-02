SYDNEY, March 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Accounts payable automation company Lessn today announced that it exceeded $100 million being transacted on its platform in February 2026 within its first year of operations, as the company considers a new investment round.

The platform’s accounts payable technology links to medium to large owner-operators businesses’ accounting systems, typically Xero or MYOB, with funding sources such as rewards cards and bank-to-bank. Its system allows companies to improve cash flow, earn rewards and take advantage of pay-early discounts whilst maximising accuracy, automation and security for accounts teams.

Clients include medical centres, real estate and construction businesses along with high net worth family offices.

Lessn founder David Grossman is optimistic about the company’s continued fast growth trajectory.

“Lessn surged through its $2 million revenue milestone in February 2026 and grew fivefold in recent months. We have found a sweet spot at the higher end of the medium to large-sized business market serving businesses that make payments of more than $100,000 per month, some into the millions.”

“Lessn's payments orchestration platform goes beyond card payments. It wraps around accounting, banking, and card portals, opening a wide range of payment features surrounding accounts payable. This suits businesses that want to maximise rewards points and reduce trade finance costs whilst ensuring audit trails across their AP,” he said.

During recent months, the company has attracted growing interest from both existing and new investors reflecting its strong growth profile, with billionaire property developer Theo Onisforou among investors “very seriously considering investing in the next investment round.”

Investors in Lessn include Brendan Cook, founder of oOh!media, Dean Swan of monday.com and Michael Masterman, co-founder of Element Zero and Po Valley Energy, with $3 million already been invested in the company and its unique technology.

As the company has grown its valuation has increased significantly, with a small investment round having raised $300,000 at a valuation of $30 million in November 2025.

The business claims a serviceable addressable market of more than 1 million small to medium business in Australia, valued at more than $36 billion[1]. The company also has opportunities for international growth where countries have similar payments environments including Asia, New Zealand and the UK.

[1] Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, 2025

