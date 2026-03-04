Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 5, 2026
Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Formerra Appoints Tom Kelly as Chief Executive Officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Mar 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra, LLC ("Formerra"), a leading distributor of engineered thermoplastic resins, additives, elastomers, and other specialty materials, today announced the appointment of Tom Kelly as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). A seasoned executive with over 30 years of specialty and engineered materials experience, Tom is known for leading teams to drive differentiated growth and building high-performing organizations set up for long-term success. The former CEO, Cathy Dodd, will stay on as Special Advisor to the Board and will remain an investor in the Company.

Tom brings extensive commercial, supply chain, and distribution experience with a strong background in scaling global enterprises in the engineered materials sector. After previous roles at Cabot Microelectronics and Chemtura, Tom's most recent role was Senior Vice President of Engineered Materials at Celanese, where he led key commercial and operational initiatives across engineered polymers and specialty segments. He brings a strong blend of leadership, industry insight, and supply-chain expertise to his new role as CEO of Formerra.

"Formerra has built a tremendous reputation as a technical selling organization and for putting customers first, supported by exceptional people and supplier partners in the engineered materials ecosystem," said Tom Kelly. "I'm excited about the opportunity to build on its strengths and accelerate capabilities in new geographies and adjacent materials. We will continue investing in our people, distribution network, and in our product line card to strengthen Formerra's competitive position globally."

About Formerra

Formerra, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading distributor of engineered thermoplastic resins, additives, elastomers, and other specialty materials. Formerra supports leading blue-chip customers and suppliers with its extensive specialty materials portfolio and value-added combination of commercial and technical expertise, global market knowledge, and industry-leading logistics and service capabilities. Formerra offers highly specialized technical, processing, design and regulatory support for critical end market applications in the healthcare, consumer, industrial and mobility markets. Formerra operates an asset-light network of 37 warehouses and 21 bulk transfer stations located in North America, Central America, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact
Jackie Morris
Marketing Communications Manager, Formerra
jackie.morris@formerra.com
+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Chemicals, Spec.Chem, Healthcare & Pharm, HR, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

 News Alerts
