  • Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 14:59 HKT/SGT
Source: Thailand RISE Fund
Thailand RISE Fund Positions Thai Research for Global Innovation Impact

BANGKOK, Mar 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Thailand has launched a new phase in its national research and innovation strategy with the introduction of the Thailand RISE Fund, a rebranded national research funding initiative aimed at accelerating the transition from academic research to real-world economic and social impact.

The initiative was highlighted at the Thailand RISE Fund Forum: RISE UP THAILAND, hosted in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University. The national forum brought together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and innovation stakeholders to explore how Thailand can strengthen its position in the global innovation economy.

From Research Output to Real-World Impact

Thailand’s research performance has expanded significantly over the past decade, but national leaders say the country’s next challenge is ensuring that research delivers tangible benefits.

Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University, emphasized the importance of translating knowledge into national progress. “A country advances not simply because it produces knowledge, but because it can transform knowledge into a coordinated system that connects policy, research, innovation, and industry,” he said.

He added that universities must play a strategic role in national development. “Our goal is to move research beyond the laboratory and into real-world applications that deliver measurable economic and social benefits while strengthening Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.”

Building a National Innovation System

National research leaders stressed that Thailand’s science and innovation system must operate with clearer direction and stronger coordination.

Professor Dr. Sompong Klaynongsruang, President of Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), said collaboration across sectors is essential. “The development of Thailand’s science, research and innovation system must be driven systematically—from strategic policy and targeted funding to the practical use of research outcomes in the economy and society.”

She noted that cooperation among universities, government agencies, and the private sector will be key to achieving long-term impact. “When all sectors move forward together, research will not only generate knowledge but also create meaningful national transformation.”

More Than a Rebranding

The transition to the Thailand RISE Fund represents a strategic shift in how Thailand supports research and innovation.

Asst. Professor Dr. Ake Pattaratanakun, Chairman of Thailand RISE Fund Strategic Communications Subcommittee, said the initiative reflects a new national priority. “Thailand has significantly increased its research output over the past decade, but the key challenge today is not quantity. It is how research creates economic and social value.”

He explained that the Thailand RISE Fund is designed to bridge the gap between research and industry. “Thailand RISE Fund is intended to serve as a systemic intermediary, linking research to real economic needs and focusing on proof of impact rather than publication numbers.”

Four Pillars of the RISE Framework

The Thailand RISE Fund operates under a strategic framework built on four pillars:

  • Research
  • Innovation
  • Science Excellence
  • Ecosystem

The ecosystem pillar emphasizes partnerships among universities, businesses, government agencies, and communities to support a comprehensive innovation economy.

Expanding Opportunities Nationwide

The Thailand RISE Fund is also expanding engagement across Thailand to ensure broader participation in the innovation system. Regional forums and outreach activities are designed to help researchers and entrepreneurs develop collaborative projects aligned with local economic strengths. This approach reflects a shift from centralized funding toward a more inclusive and distributed innovation ecosystem.

Research for National Development

The Thailand RISE Fund aims to transform the role of research in Thailand’s development strategy. “Our vision is to move Thai research from ‘research for journals’ to ‘research for the nation,’” Dr. Ake said.

By focusing on measurable impact and long-term value creation, the initiative seeks to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness while supporting sustainable economic and social development.

For more information, please contact pr@tsri.or.th

#ThailandRiseFund




 News Alerts
