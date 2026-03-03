Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 5, 2026
Thursday, 5 March 2026, 08:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: FinHarbor
FinHarbor Completes Core Deployment of Hybrid Neobank Platform for Asterium in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Mar 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) -�FinHarbor, a modular financial infrastructure provider, has completed the core phase of a hybrid neobank platform for Asterium � a licensed fintech project in Uzbekistan that combines traditional banking with digital asset services under a single regulated framework.

Why Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan is actively building a regulated environment for digital assets. The country has introduced a national distributed ledger system (Mirasmanda) and a state-backed digital asset (HUMO), supervised by the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP). For infrastructure providers, this creates a rare opportunity: a market where crypto and banking can coexist within a clear legal perimeter.

Asterium's project is designed to operate fully within this framework.

What Was Deployed - FinHarbor adapted its microservices-based platform to the requirements of the Uzbek market and Asterium's business model. The core deployment covers three key layers:

Banking infrastructure � management of fiat accounts, issuance of physical and virtual bank cards (VISA, MasterCard, HUMO), and integration with local processing systems.

Digital asset infrastructure � crypto account management, integration with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tron networks, as well as native connection to Uzbekistan's Mirasmanda ledger for HUMO asset support.

Compliance and exchange � a unified KYC/KYB/AML/KYT module aligned with local and international standards, integration with global AML/KYT providers, and multiple exchange models including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-fiat, and crypto-to-crypto conversions with card-based ramp-in and ramp-off.

The result is a single platform where users can hold bank accounts and crypto wallets, exchange assets, and use cards � all within a regulated environment.

How the Partnership Works - FinHarbor operates as Asterium's strategic technology partner, not just a software vendor. A dedicated implementation team supports the platform on an ongoing basis, managing feature rollouts and infrastructure expansion.

"This project required deep architectural customization � from integrating with a national blockchain system to building compliance workflows that satisfy both local regulators and international standards," said Ilya Podoynitsyn, CEO of FinHarbor. "The core phase is complete, and we are already scaling the platform with new products and business use cases."��

What's Next - With the core infrastructure live, FinHarbor and Asterium are moving into the next stage: launching consumer-facing products and expanding the platform's functionality to support additional business lines built on the deployed stack.

About FinHarbor

FinHarbor provides modular technology infrastructure for launching compliant financial products � from wallets and neobanks to crypto ramps and OTC desks. The platform supports fiat, crypto, and hybrid business models, with ISO/PCI DSS-certified architecture and deployment options across Europe, MENA, and CIS markets.

Social Links
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/finharbor/
Blog: https://www.finharbor.com/blog

Media contact
Brand: FinHarbor
Contact: Media team
Website: https://www.finharbor.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: FinHarbor
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Formerra Appoints Tom Kelly as Chief Executive Officer  
Mar 5, 2026 14:24 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Jewellery Show opens today showcasing global designs and trends  
Mar 5, 2026 13:49 HKT/SGT
Core Concepts Physiotherapy Partners with Podiatry Quest to Deliver Enhanced Assessments for Patients with Plantar Fasciitis  
Mar 5, 2026 12:30 HKT/SGT
FinHarbor Completes Core Deployment of Hybrid Neobank Platform for Asterium in Uzbekistan  
Mar 5, 2026 08:20 HKT/SGT
Philippine Hotel Innovation Summit 2026 Concludes in Manila, Setting a New Blueprint for the Future of Hospitality  
Mar 4, 2026 20:07 HKT/SGT
BASIS Accelerates Platform Development Following $35M Capital Injection  
Mar 4, 2026 19:00 HKT/SGT
Thailand RISE Fund Positions Thai Research for Global Innovation Impact  
Mar 4, 2026 14:59 HKT/SGT
JCB, together with Resona, Realize a New Purchasing Experience: The World's First Full-Scale Project to Commercialize Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Payments  
Mar 4, 2026 09:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Unveils Decision-Centric Planning to Accelerate Supply Chain Decision Velocity  
Mar 3, 2026 21:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Establishes Transfer Technology for its Sintered Gold (Au) Bonding Technology "AuRoFUSE(TM) Preforms"  
Tuesday, March 3, 2026 9:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
HSE Week Qatar
15  -  16   April
Doha, Qatar
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Malaysia Hotel Innovation Summit
8   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
HSE WEEK UAE 2026
8  -  9   September
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Euro EV Show
10  -  11   September
La Nave, Madrid
WBE 2026
16  -  18   September
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       