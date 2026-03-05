

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Hong Kong Shenzhen Xunce Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xunce Technology” or the “Company”, stock code: 3317.HK) announced a profit alert announcement. Against the backdrop where most industry peers are still in the investment stage and burning capital continuously, the Company has withstood the test of market cycles and delivered a remarkable performance that substantially outperformed the market consensus, demonstrating strong growth resilience and improving profitability. According to the Company’s announcement, during the reporting period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB 1,283 million, representing a substantial year-on-year increase of 102.95%, with a qualitative leap in profitability. Excluding non-recurring gains or losses, the Company’s adjusted net loss for 2025 amounted to RMB 55 million, representing a significant narrowing as compared with 2024, reflecting continuous improvement in operating quality. In terms of business performance, both the revenue scale and the extent of loss reduction significantly exceeded market analysts’ expectations (Wind Consensus Estimate: revenue RMB 987 million, net profit – RMB 134 million). Particularly noteworthy is that the Company’s revenue for the second half of 2025 surged by 448% compared with the first half, demonstrating a strong quarterly explosive growth trend. The Company’s performance growth momentum has been fully released, with its development drivers continuously strengthened. A Successful Business Model and Forward-Looking Strategy Driving Explosive Performance Growth Clearly, this is inseparable from the strong support of Xunce Technology’s forward-looking strategic layout and successful business model. At the business model level, Xunce Technology has deeply deployed its core technologies and solutions on clients’ self-managed cloud or local systems. Its services cover the top 10 asset management companies in China by asset management scale, and the Company has successfully expanded its solutions to diversified industries beyond asset management, establishing a solid industry leadership position. It is precisely this solid and highly-engaged customer base that has enabled the Company to seize the opportunities of the new wave of technological innovation. In 2025, global AI large models entered a new stage of large-scale deployment, with AI infrastructure and industry solutions rapidly penetrating diverse application scenarios. Enterprises’ demand for real-time, high-quality, and structured data has grown exponentially. The Company has accurately captured these industry opportunities, continued to increase investment in technology R&D and product iteration, and comprehensively upgraded its real-time data platform and AI Agent capabilities. These efforts efficiently meet the data processing, governance, and application requirements of the large-model era, making a major contribution to the Company’s strong performance growth. Another key driver behind the Company’s explosive performance growth comes from business expansion in emerging sectors. In 2025, the Company continued to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge emerging fields such as commercial aerospace, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing, where the market demand for related data solutions has surged dramatically. As enterprise-level AI applications have officially entered a paid adoption boom cycle, the Company has continuously deepened and upgraded its cooperative relationships with core clients. Clients’ willingness to pay for data infrastructure and intelligent analysis services has increased significantly, driving a leap in ARPU. This has further expanded the Company’s performance growth boundaries and unlocked greater room for revenue expansion. Looking ahead, as the Company progressively upgrades its business model to multiple models, including by-token pricing for API invocations, by-token charges for model training, and performance-based payment and revenue-sharing mechanisms, its profit structure will continue to be optimized. The predictability and sustainability of its revenue will be significantly enhanced, enabling the Company to build a more solid growth trajectory and broader profit potential, thereby driving high-quality and sustainable long-term growth in its operating performance. Operating Efficiency Surges, High-Growth Attributes Clearly Established From the perspective of key operating indicators, Xunce Technology, with its AI Data Agent at the core, has continuously strengthened its real-time data processing capabilities and built a full-chain technology system with scenario-based applications, achieving dual breakthroughs in operating efficiency and commercial value: The Company’s revenue per employee has reached RMB 2.9 million, approximately double that of traditional software enterprises, reflecting a significant improvement in workforce productivity and setting a new benchmark for industry efficiency. ARPU has surged to RMB 5.56 million, representing a year-on-year doubling from RMB 2.72 million in 2024. This marks a major breakthrough and demonstrates the continued strengthening of the Company’s product competitiveness and growing recognition of its value among customers. In terms of revenue performance, the Company recorded revenue of RMB 1.283 billion in 2025, surpassing the RMB 1 billion scale threshold and marking its entry into a new stage of high-quality development. This milestone reflects a notable strengthening of both scale effects and commercialization capabilities. The Company’s growth rate significantly outpaced the industry average, demonstrating robust growth momentum. Overall, leveraging its leading business model, continuous product innovation, and efficient operating system, the Company has been advancing steadily along the path of high-quality development. Its profitability, growth potential, and industry competitiveness have become increasingly prominent, clearly establishing its high-growth profile. Benchmarking Against Global Data Giant Palantir, Unlocking Long-Term Growth Potential In fact, the comprehensive competitiveness of Xunce Technology extends far beyond the above achievements. At the strategic level, the Company has long established a clear development blueprint with immense long-term potential: benchmarking against the world-leading data giant Palantir, it has built full-chain capabilities spanning data acquisition, governance, analysis, and large-model scenario applications, with a high degree of alignment in technical architecture, business model, and growth path. As the Company continues to consolidate its technological barriers and its performance enters a phase of high-speed explosive growth, the market-recognized “China’s version of Palantir” has officially emerged, with its long-term growth potential fully unlocked. The explosive growth delivered in this round of results has further enabled the market to clearly recognize the Company’s scarce intrinsic strengths and the true depth of its value. As a highly scarce investment target in the AI data infrastructure sector of the Hong Kong stock market, the Company has built hard-to-replicate competitive barriers across multiple dimensions, including its product matrix, core technologies, business model and high-quality customer resources. Positioned as a premium core asset in the data track of the large-model era, it is well poised to become the top AI data stock in the Hong Kong stock market. From an industry perspective, competition in the large-model track has formally entered the second half, with the focus shifting away from the models themselves toward AI data infrastructure. A strong industry consensus has emerged that the upper limit of an enterprise’s AI capability is ultimately determined by the quality of its data. Those that possess real-time, structured and scenario-based data processing and application capabilities will be able to establish irreplaceable core competitiveness in the AI era. These structural industry tailwinds are expected to provide solid and sustainable growth momentum for Xunce Technology’s long-term high-quality development. Overall, against the backdrop of widespread pressure across the industry, where investment often outweighs returns, Xunce Technology has delivered results that significantly exceed market expectations, supported by four core strengths: technological leadership, robust product capabilities, diversified expansion and improved operational efficiency. This performance has fundamentally reshaped the capital market’s perception of the Company’s value. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to deepen its focus on the AI data infrastructure track, leveraging technological innovation and the expansion of application scenarios to continuously unlock its growth potential, with substantial long-term development potential.





