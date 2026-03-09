Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Shareholder-Exclusive Benefit! Shoucheng Holdings Launches Exclusive Entry Slots for Shareholders in the "2026 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon'' - Robot Marathon Becomes a New Carrier for Shareholder Benefits

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Recently, Shoucheng Holdings(697.HK) announced that it will provide direct entry slots for its shareholders to participate in the “2026 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon & Humanoid Robot Half Marathon,” drawing attention from the market. As one of the rare events globally that combines humanoid robots with a half marathon, the event is not only a sports race but also an important platform to showcase embodied intelligence technologies and the development of the robotics industry.

It is worth noting that Shoucheng Holdings has opened the race entry quota as an exclusive shareholder benefit. Eligible shareholders may apply for direct registration without going through the official lottery process. This initiative is widely regarded as an innovative practice in investor relations management and reflects the company’s philosophy of opening its robotics industry ecosystem to shareholders.

Industry observers believe this type of shareholder benefit carries symbolic significance. Traditionally, shareholder benefits of listed companies are mostly limited to dividends, gifts, or shareholder events. In contrast, Shoucheng Holdings integrates industrial resources with investor engagement, allowing shareholders to gain a more intuitive understanding of the robotics ecosystem the company is building through direct participation. In doing so, the company strengthens investor interaction while enhancing shareholders’ sense of participation and identification with the industry’s development.

During the event, portfolio companies invested in by Shoucheng Holdings will appear at multiple points along the racecourse, forming a “mobile industrial exhibition.” While running, shareholders can:

1. Naturally meet representatives of robotics companies at supply stations and rest areas, creating a relaxed atmosphere for open and candid exchanges.

2. Discuss technical topics such as “the grasping logic of dexterous robotic hands under complex road conditions” and “how VLA models optimize robot motion control.”

3. Build a concrete understanding of Shoucheng Holdings’ investment portfolio and gain insight into the logic behind its industrial and strategy.

Registration Details

The “2026 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon & Humanoid Robot Half Marathon” is a landmark event that integrates sports competition with cutting-edge technology. As a co-organizer, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) has established exclusive direct-entry slots for shareholders. Through a dedicated application channel, qualified shareholders can register without participating in the official lottery.

Event Information

Event Name: 2026 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon & Humanoid Robot Half Marathon

Race Date: April 19, 2026 (Sunday)

Location: Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (Yizhuang)

Organizing Participants: Jointly organized with Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK)

Application Access

Please click the link below or scan the QR code to enter the exclusive application channel, fill in the required information, and upload proof of shareholding.

Eligibility and Key Timeline

To safeguard shareholder rights and interests, applications must meet the following conditions and strictly follow the timeline arrangements.

Application Requirements:

1. Must be a shareholder of Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK).

2. Must provide clear proof of shareholding (e.g., a screenshot of holdings from a trading platform showing the shareholder’s name and shareholding information).

3. Slots are limited and will be allocated based on the order in which applications are submitted.

Runner Qualification Requirements (Unified Regulations by the Organizing Committee):

1. Performance Requirement: Between March 1, 2024 and the registration deadline, runners must have completed at least two races of 10 km or longer.

2. Proof Materials: Valid proof of race completion must be uploaded during registration (official certificates, screenshots from running apps, etc.).

3. Qualification Review: All participants must pass a background check conducted by the public security authorities to ensure event safety and order.

Key Timeline

Date

Milestone

Description

March 10, 2026

Application Deadline

Complete the online application and submit valid proof of shareholding. Late submissions will not be accepted.

March 16, 2026

Invitation Code Registration Deadline

Approved shareholders must complete official registration with the organizing committee before this date; otherwise the slot will be considered forfeited.

April 19, 2026

Race Day

Compete on the Yizhuang racecourse in Beijing alongside humanoid robots.


In recent years, Shoucheng Holdings has continued to increase its investment in the robotics industry. Through industrial funds and platform investments, the company has invested in multiple embodied intelligence enterprises, gradually building an industrial system covering complete robots, core technologies, and application scenarios. This event is also regarded as an important window to showcase the company’s robotics ecosystem. By integrating race participation with industry exhibitions, the company enables shareholders to experience how robotics technologies move from laboratories into real-world applications.

All shareholders are welcome to actively register and participate, and jointly witness the important moment when the robotics industry moves from the laboratory into the real world.




