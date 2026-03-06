Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 9, 2026
Monday, 9 March 2026, 08:40 HKT/SGT
Source: AI Labs (Backed by Academic Labs)
AI Labs Introduces AI-Assisted Crypto Trading Platform Focused on Data Analysis and Automated Execution

SINGAPORE, Mar 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - AI Labs, an AI-driven crypto trading technology company backed by Academic Labs, announced the launch of an AI-assisted platform designed to help cryptocurrency traders analyze market data and respond more efficiently to changing market conditions. As automated tools and algorithmic strategies become more common in global digital asset markets, the platform integrates visual analysis, narrative data monitoring, and automated trade execution features intended to support more structured and data-driven trading decisions.

The fastest traders in today's crypto markets may not always be humans. As digital asset markets increasingly incorporate automation, many traders now rely on algorithmic systems that can monitor markets continuously and react to signals with minimal delay.

A crypto project called AI Labs (ticker: AIX) is building an AI-enabled platform that combines visual reasoning, narrative intelligence, and automated execution to help users interpret market data and respond to signals more efficiently than traditional manual analysis alone.

"Markets are entering an era where the use of artificial intelligence is becoming more common in trading strategies," said Kingston Kwek, owner of AI Labs. "Our goal is to make analytical tools that are often used by institutional trading teams more accessible to a wider group of crypto traders."

At the center of AI Labs' platform is a visual reasoning engine that analyzes charts not simply as static images, but as evolving market structures.

Using computer vision and multimodal AI techniques, the system can identify potential liquidity zones, resistance levels, and broader market patterns within short timeframes.

Alongside this, AI Labs has developed a narrative intelligence layer that scans information across the crypto ecosystem. This includes movements associated with large crypto wallets, developer updates, and shifts in online sentiment—signals that traders often monitor when assessing possible market trends.

Instead of only placing individual buy or sell orders, traders can define broader trading parameters using the AI system. The platform can then execute trades automatically based on predefined conditions, such as capital inflows, volatility changes, or funding-rate shifts.

The objective is to help reduce emotional decision-making and allow traders to stay aligned with their strategies while automated systems monitor market activity continuously.

AI Labs' platform is currently onboarding new users, with reported monthly trading activity exceeding $1 billion across the platform.

Media Contact
Brand: AI Labs (Backed by Academic Labs)
Contact: Media team
Website: https://academic-labs.org




