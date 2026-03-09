Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 12:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Xiamen C&D Inc
Xiamen C&D Inc.'s New Five-Year Strategic Plan Released, Aiming to Accelerate Globalization

Xiamen,China, Mar 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - IIn January 2026, Xiamen C&D Inc. (stock code: 600153.SH) officially released its 2026–2030 strategic plan for its supply chain operations. Over the next five years, the company will focus on three strategic goals: improving economic efficiency, strengthening market position, and expanding overseas scale. It will also enhance five core competencies: specialization, internationalization, digitalization, foresight, and resource capabilities. Through these efforts, Xiamen C&D Inc. aims to shift from a scale-driven model toward a dual-engine growth model powered by efficiency and innovation.

According to the plan, Xiamen C&D Inc. will focus its efforts on the following five areas. :

(1) Stick to specialized operations and promote differentiated management;

(2) Accelerate its international footprint while deepening localized operations;

(3) Strengthen digital and intelligent capabilities to empower the supply chain ecosystem;

(4) Enhance endogenous foresight and optimize overall resource capabilities;

(5) Reinforce innovation-driven development and cultivate a second growth curve to inject new momentum for the company’s long-term growth.

Over the next five years, Xiamen C&D Inc. will consolidate its operations through specialization, expand growth potential  through internationalization, improve efficiency through digitalization, address cyclical challenges with internal foresight, and reinforce competitiveness through resource capabilities. By doing so, the company will strive to move from "domestically excellent" to "internationally leading" and achieve high-quality development.

Media contact
Company Name: Xiamen C&D Inc.
City, State, Country: Xiamen, China
Contact Person: Marketing Team
Website: https://www.chinacnd.com/




