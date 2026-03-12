Shantou China, Mar 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - From March 18 to 20, 2026, the 5th China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition will be held at the Shantou International Convention & Exhibition Center, under the theme “Five Continents Gather in Chaoshan”.

This year, the Exhibition has been fully upgraded in scale, covering over 150,000 square meters and featuring more than 100 product categories. It will bring together over 1,200 exhibitors showcasing more than 200,000 new products and bestsellers, and is expected to attract over 140,000 professional buyers seeking business opportunities.

The buyers come from hundreds of cities and provinces across China, as well as more than 40 countries and regions overseas, encompassing Chinese and international purchasers, both online and offline buyers. The audience spans all channels, including e-commerce shelves, livestream e-commerce, cross-border platforms, ready-to-wear brands, private domain/group purchases, overseas trade, agents/distributors, brick-and-mortar chains, supermarkets/department stores, and well-known IPs

The appeal of the Exhibition lies in the quality and quantity of professional attendees. The 5th China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition precisely matches the product categories of exhibitors with the needs of buyers, efficiently connecting partners and attracting the top procurement representatives across key channels within the industry, offering exhibitors unprecedented business opportunities.

It brings together leading internet fashion brands and buyers, such as Bananain, Beneunder, NEIWAI, and Luckymeey, who drive online market growth and provide exhibitors with a golden channel for scalable exposure and precise user reach.

Top KOLs, leading MCN (Multi-Channel Network) agencies, and livestreamers will unlock traffic potential, becoming a new engine for brands to amplify both awareness and sales.

Leading lingerie retail chains integrate resources to efficiently meet the end-market procurement needs, building a stable, high-end channel network and providing brands with solid market penetration capabilities.

Core regional agents and channel leaders in provincial and city-level markets cultivate local distribution networks and end-market operations, helping products achieve deeper market penetration and channel expansion.

The Exhibition also gathers national-level chain supermarkets, high-end department store groups, and large shopping centers, providing large-scale physical venues that lay a solid foundation for offline retail partnerships.

Mainstream cross-border platforms such as Amazon, eBay, SHEIN, and TEMU, along with major international and local e-commerce sellers, will participate, opening full-chain overseas opportunities for brands and helping enterprises enter the global textile and apparel consumer market.

Representatives from leading e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba, POIZON, JD.com, Douyin, and VIP.com, will attend to connect with exhibitors, sharing insights on platform traffic and algorithm trends to drive online bestsellers and omni-channel growth.

Top buyers from well-known lingerie brands will serve as partners guiding professional trends. Representatives from leading lingerie brands such as Aimer, Gujin, HODO, and FENTENG will be present, providing buyers with a fast-track to the full range of lingerie products.

Top buyers from apparel brands bring mature brand matrices and customer bases, providing strategic channels to expand product reach and serve as partners in market breakthroughs and value enhancement.

Invitations for professional buyers to the 5th China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition are still ongoing, helping you explore more opportunities in the industry, secure real orders, and establish meaningful partnerships. We warmly invite industry friends to join us on-site and participate in this grand event!

March 18 to March 20, 2026

Shantou International Convention & Exhibition Center

We sincerely invite you to attend and explore new opportunities in the industry.

Media contact

Company Name: Shantou Zhongbo Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: James Xiao

Contact Person Title: General Manager Assistant

Official Website: www.ctge.net/en/

Topic: Press release summary

Source: Shantou Zhongbo Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.