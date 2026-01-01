

Results Highlights: Revenue increased by 10.0% year-on-year to a record high of US$180.5 million, marking the fifth consecutive year of record-setting revenue performance.

Sales volume hit a new high of 2.02 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.2%.

Gross profit rose by 7.0% to a record of US$122.4 million; profit attributable to owners of the Company rose by 5.5% to US$41.9 million.

The Board has proposed a final cash dividend of HK12 cents per share, bringing the total cash dividend for the Year to HK27 cents per share alongside special dividend, representing a payout ratio of 68.4%.

The Group remains in a robust financial position, with cash and bank balances of US$228.7 million at the end of the year for supporting potential acquisitions and the construction of new production facilities.

Maintained revenue growth in major markets, with the Asia-Pacific market at 15.7%, the EMEA markets at 19.6%, and the US market at 37.0%.

The Group actively leverages its sales network and expertise to assist high-quality medical device peers in selling their products globally, while diversifying its own product portfolio. One of the collaborative products has already been launched in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Germany, and Spain, and is progressively being rolled out to more markets in the APAC and EMEA regions. HONG KONG, Mar 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited (“OrbusNeich” or the “Group”; stock code: 6929), a multinational medical device company specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (“PCI”) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (“PTA”) procedures, today announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“FY2025” or the “Year”). Despite significant external challenges, the Group demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving historic highs in revenue, sales volume, and gross profit, along with improved net profit. During the Year, OrbusNeich’s investments to strengthen its global sales and marketing capabilities, as well as expand product offerings, continued to yield positive results. The Group achieved revenue growth for the fifth consecutive year, reaching a record high of US$180.5 million. Additionally, sales volume in FY2025 hit a new high of 2.02 million units, representing a year-on-year growth of 16.2%, which included an increase of 13.1% from proprietary products and 34.9% from third-party products. Gross profit, up by 7.0% year-on-year, reached a record high of approximately US$122.4 million, with profit attributable to owners of the Company increasing by 5.5% to $41.9 million, and basic earnings per share rising by 5.8% to US5.09 cents. As at December 31, 2025, the Group maintained a strong financial position with cash and bank balances amounting to US$228.7 million. Taking into consideration OrbusNeich’s solid operating performance, healthy cash reserves and future capital requirements, the Board has proposed a final cash dividend of HK12 cents per share (2024: HK10 cents per share), up by 20% year-on-year. Alongside the special cash dividend of HK15 cents per share paid during the Year to celebrate OrbusNeich’s 25th anniversary and express gratitude for shareholders’ long-standing support, the total cash dividend for FY2025 will be HK27 cents per share. Mr. David Chien, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OrbusNeich, said, “Building on 25 years of expertise, OrbusNeich achieved another strong performance in FY2025. Our commitment to product innovation and quality, and the establishment of dedicated local teams in diverse markets ensures that our products benefit vascular disease patients worldwide. During the Year, the Group advanced its strategy of building a comprehensive sales network while forging strategic collaborations, including providing commercialization support for Chinese medical device companies expanding overseas. Meanwhile, construction of our R&D and manufacturing base in Hangzhou is progressing steadily, reflecting our long-term growth ambitions.” Extensive Global Sales Network Fuels Strong Multi-Regional Revenue and Business Growth OrbusNeich maintains an extensive sales network covering over 70 countries and regions through its 12 direct sales teams and distributor network, which includes the acquisition of a Taiwan-based distributor during the Year. During FY2025, the APAC region experienced a significant year-on-year increase in revenue of 15.7%, climbing to US$60.5 million, driven by strong performance in existing direct sales markets and the addition of the Taiwan market. Revenue growth in the EMEA region accelerated, rising by 19.6% to US$46.9 million, supported by rapid growth of over 20% in direct sales markets such as Germany, France, and Spain, along with substantial growth in distributor markets. As the impact of tariffs eased and product demand remained strong, revenue from the US market grew by 37.0% year-on-year, reaching US$21.2 million. Meanwhile, revenue from the Japan and PRC markets totaled US$32.3 million and US$17.8 million, respectively. In the second half of the year, the Group focused on strengthening its market presence in Europe and established a direct sales team in the Netherlands. The Group is establishing another direct sales team in Belgium in 2026, with the goal of achieving direct sales to local hospitals in both markets within the same year. OrbusNeich’s robust global sales network has attracted various manufacturers to collaborate with the Group on international market expansion. During the Year, the Group strengthened its partnership with SonoScape Medical Corp. by distributing their IVUS products across key APAC and European markets, including direct sales regions like Singapore, Malaysia, France, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as selected distributor markets in Europe. The IVUS products began generating sales in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Germany, and Spain by the end of FY2025. Strengthening a Diversified Portfolio via Parallel Global Registrations and Clinical Trials As at December 31, 2025, OrbusNeich owned more than 220 granted patents and published patent applications in key jurisdictions worldwide, as well as 35 PMDA-approved products, 42 CE-marked products, 20 FDA-cleared or approved products, and 24 NMPA-approved products. During the Year, the Group achieved progress in product registrations and clinical trials, including: Obtained PMDA approvals for Teleport Glide, Scoreflex QUAD, EZGuide LL (Large Lumen), Vascuaid and SIDEPASS, CE Marks for JADE PLUS and Teleport Glide, and NMPA approvals for the GuidingArk guiding catheter and Teleport XT;

Submitted applications for FDA approval of Teleport Glide, PMDA approvals of Sapphire ULTRA and Sapphire NC ULTRA, and NMPA approvals of Scoreflex TRIO, Teleport Glide, Sapphire NC 24, Sapphire NC ULTRA, Sapphire ULTRA and JADE PLUS;

Completed patient enrollment for the US clinical trial of Sapphire 3, with product registration expected to be submitted to the FDA in the first half of 2026;

Completed patient enrolment of clinical registries for eucatech AG’s product eucaLimus and SUPPORT C, while patient enrollment for VITUS is still ongoing, with the goal of renewing CE Marks for these products under MDR by the end of 2027;

Developing the proprietary coronary paclitaxel drug-coated balloon, Sapphire PTX, with a clinical trial application expected to be submitted to the PMDA in Q1 2026;

Developing the peripheral scoring balloon, JADE Score, with registration applications expected to be submitted to the PMDA and the FDA in 2026. Optimizing Global Production Layout for Sustained Long-Term Growth The Group’s facilities in Shenzhen, the PRC; Hoevelaken, the Netherlands; and Weil am Rhein, Germany, achieved a combined annual production capacity of approximately 2.1 million units of balloons and stents as at December 31, 2025. To meet future production needs, construction of OrbusNeich’s largest R&D and manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, the PRC, is underway. Following the topping-out ceremony in the second half of 2025, marking the completion of construction of the main structure, renovation work has been ongoing since the end of 2025. The new facility is expected to commence operation in 2027, adding an annual production capacity of 2.4 million units. Mr. Chien concluded, “Looking ahead to 2026, OrbusNeich will continue leveraging its global platform to navigate ongoing external challenges. With the launch of new proprietary and eucatech AG products, rising third-party product sales, and the shift from distribution model to direct sales in certain markets, we expect steady revenue growth in the future. The Group will also explore potential downstream acquisitions in Europe to further consolidate our brand position. Going forward, we aim to sharpen our commercialization edge, maintain leadership in innovation and quality, and explore new business models to drive growth. Ultimately, these initiatives will reinforce our global competitiveness and further our founder, Mr. Teddy Chien’s vision of ‘benefitting humanity’ by improving patients’ quality of life worldwide.” About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited OrbusNeich is a multinational medical device company specializing in interventional devices for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, our Group sells its products in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. It is also actively expanding into structural heart disease. With an in-house R&D team boasting over 20 years of product development expertise, our Group has developed world-leading proprietary technologies. For more information, please visit the Group’s official website: https://orbusneich.com/. Media Inquiries Strategic Financial Relations Limited Angelus Lau Tel: (852) 2864 4805 Email: angelus.lau@sprg.com.hk Doris Ho Tel: (852) 2114 4916 Email: doris.ho@sprg.com.hk Bailey Zhou Tel: (852) 2114 2825 Email: bailey.zhou@sprg.com.hk Website: https://www.sprg.com.hk/ OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited Maggie Lau Tel: (852) 3109 7234 Email: mlau@orbusneich.com Lucille Tsang Tel: (852) 3109 7292 Email: ltsang@orbusneich.com Website: https://orbusneich.com/





