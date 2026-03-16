

SINGAPORE, Mar 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In a world where living costs continue to rise, making your money work harder for you is a necessity. While a standard savings account offers a base interest rate, a bonus savings account allows you to earn higher interest by meeting specific conditions. By understanding the mechanics of these accounts, you can turn your idle cash into a productive asset. This article explores the features of these accounts and how they can help you reach your financial goals sooner. What is a Bonus Savings Account? A bonus savings account is a type of bank account that rewards you with higher interest rates when you meet specific conditions. Unlike a basic account that pays a flat, low rate regardless of your activity, these accounts are designed to encourage healthy financial habits. Generally, your total interest is split into two parts: base interest and bonus interest. The base interest is what you earn on every dollar, regardless of your activity. The bonus interest is an additional percentage added when you fulfil certain requirements, such as increasing your monthly balance or spending on a linked credit card. How a Bonus Savings Account Helps You Earn More The primary appeal of a bonus savings account is the ability to earn interest rates that are often several times higher than standard savings accounts. Here is how they help you maximise your earnings: 1. Rewarding Consistent Savers: Many accounts reward you for not spending your money. For example, some accounts offer bonus interest if your monthly average balance increases compared to the previous month. This encourages you to keep your funds in the account rather than withdrawing them for impulsive purchases, allowing compounding to work in your favour. 2. Consolidating Your Financial Activities: Banks often use a bonus savings account to reward loyalty. You might earn extra interest by linking your salary credit or meeting a minimum spend on the bank's credit cards. By centring your financial activities around one account, you can unlock higher tiers of interest than with a basic savings plan. 3. Tiered Interest Structures: Most bonus accounts use a tiered system. This means that as your balance grows, the interest rate on specific brackets of your funds increases. This structure is particularly beneficial for those with growing savings, as it allows larger balances to earn higher rates. Common Requirements to Unlock Bonus Interest To make the most of a bonus savings account, you need to understand the typical requirements. Banks in Singapore usually look for the following: Balance Growth: Maintaining or increasing your balance month on month.

Maintaining or increasing your balance month on month. Salary Credit: Having your monthly take-home pay credited directly into the account via your employer.

Having your monthly take-home pay credited directly into the account via your employer. Spend Requirements: Using a linked debit or credit card for a minimum amount (often SGD 500) each month.

Using a linked debit or credit card for a minimum amount (often SGD 500) each month. Investing or Insuring: Purchasing eligible insurance or investment products through the bank. Is a Bonus Savings Account Right for You? While the high interest rates are attractive, a bonus savings account is most effective when it aligns with your natural spending and saving habits. If you are someone who saves a portion of your income every month and rarely withdraws from your reserves, an account that rewards balance growth is an excellent fit. However, if you prefer an account that doesn't require you to track credit card spending or investment tiers, you may want to consider a simpler savings account. Strategies to Maximise Your Interest To ensure you never miss out on your bonus interest, consider these simple steps: Automate Your Savings: Set up a standing instruction to move a fixed amount into your bonus savings account every month. This ensures your balance grows consistently without you having to remember to do it manually.

Set up a standing instruction to move a fixed amount into your bonus savings account every month. This ensures your balance grows consistently without you having to remember to do it manually. Track Your Monthly Average Balance: Be mindful of the mid-month balance rather than just the balance on the last day of the month. Large withdrawals in the middle of the month may lower your average balance.

Be mindful of the mid-month balance rather than just the balance on the last day of the month. Large withdrawals in the middle of the month may lower your average balance. Consolidate Spending: If your account requires a minimum card spend, try to put all your essential costs, such as groceries, transport, and utilities, on that specific card to hit the target easily. Final Thoughts A bonus savings account can be a useful tool for improving returns on your cash savings. It transforms the act of saving from a passive habit into a rewarding strategy. By choosing an account that fits your lifestyle and staying disciplined with the requirements, you can help your hard-earned money grow at a higher rate. Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not have any regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific person. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. This article shall not be regarded as an offer, recommendation, solicitation or advice. You may wish to consult your own professional advisers about this article, in particular, a financial professional before making financial decisions. Any past events, trends and/or performance referred to in this article may not necessarily be indicative of future events, trends or performance. This article is based on certain assumptions and reflects prevailing conditions as at the time of publication, which are subject to change at any time without notice. The author and publisher of this article as well as any other parties associated with this article make no representation or warranty of any kind, whether express, implied or statutory, in respect of this article and accept no liability or responsibility for the completeness or accuracy of this article or any error, inaccuracy or omission relating to this article and/or any consequence, injury, loss or damage howsoever suffered by any person relating to this article, in particular, arising from any reliance by any person on this article. Publishers or platforms may be compensated for access to third party websites. Contact Information:

Name : Sonakshi Murze

Email : Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title : Manager SOURCE: iQuanti





Topic: Press release summary

Source: iQuanti, Inc.

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Crypto, Exchange, FinTech

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