

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, Mar 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Maxon, maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, gaming, and more, today announced the commercial availability of Redshift for Vectorworks. Additionally, the company announced the beta launch of Redshift for Autodesk Revit®. This marks the next major milestone in Maxon's expansion into the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) market, with additional integrations planned. Engineered for architects and interior designers, Maxon's AEC solution brings the company's industry-proven cinematic rendering technology, Redshift, and the creative depth of Cinema 4D directly into professional archviz workflows. Designed as a native plugin for leading CAD/BIM platforms, Maxon makes its official entry into the market with Redshift for Vectorworks, which launches alongside the release of Vectorworks 2026 Update 4. The solution enables users to seamlessly move from real-time design previews to high-end, photorealistic renders within a unified ecosystem. Redshift for Revit, now in beta, will launch later this year, with even more integrations planned for 2026 and 2027. "Maxon's tools have a rich history in media and entertainment, used by the creative teams behind so many popular Hollywood movies to create Oscar-winning visual effects," said Nicolas Burtnyk, Maxon's Executive VP of Rendering. "Now, we're bringing this same magic to architects and interior designers, helping them translate their vision into cinematic visual experiences worthy of big screens." A New Standard for End-to-End Architectural Workflows Built on Maxon's robust 3D ecosystem, the new AEC solution provides: Archviz in real-time. Architects can visualize designs instantly in real time, then elevate scenes using the same Redshift technology used in feature films - without leaving their CAD environment. Projects can be sent to Cinema 4D with a single click for advanced modeling, animation, simulation, fly-throughs, and rendering.

Architects can visualize designs instantly in real time, then elevate scenes using the same Redshift technology used in feature films - without leaving their CAD environment. Projects can be sent to Cinema 4D with a single click for advanced modeling, animation, simulation, fly-throughs, and rendering. Exceptional ease of adoption. Early user testing highlights a key priority: effortless setup, intuitive controls, and fast results, especially for iterative workflows where architects need to explore lighting, materials, and composition quickly.

Early user testing highlights a key priority: effortless setup, intuitive controls, and fast results, especially for iterative workflows where architects need to explore lighting, materials, and composition quickly. Intelligent, production-ready asset libraries. Maxon's platform includes a vast library of assets known as "Capsules" - materials, plants, furniture, and environmental elements - updated monthly and supported by procedural tools and AI-assisted search for rapid scene building and creative iteration. As the Archviz solution evolves, so will its library.

Maxon's platform includes a vast library of assets known as "Capsules" - materials, plants, furniture, and environmental elements - updated monthly and supported by procedural tools and AI-assisted search for rapid scene building and creative iteration. As the Archviz solution evolves, so will its library. Full Mac and Windows parity. Whether teams work on Mac, Windows, or a mix of both, Maxon's AEC solution delivers consistent performance and functionality across platforms. Architects can collaborate fluidly, share files with confidence, and maintain unified workflows throughout their design-to-visualization process.

Whether teams work on Mac, Windows, or a mix of both, Maxon's AEC solution delivers consistent performance and functionality across platforms. Architects can collaborate fluidly, share files with confidence, and maintain unified workflows throughout their design-to-visualization process. Better value for architects and studios. Compared with market alternatives, Maxon's first-wave AEC offering launches at a significantly more affordable price, while offering compatibility with broader DCC pipelines, including Maya and Houdini. See Redshift for Archviz at Upcoming AEC Events Maxon will be showcasing the capabilities of Redshift for architectural visualization and interior design applications in live demonstrations at the following events in 2026: DigitalBAU, March 24-26, Cologne, Germany

AIA26 Conference on Architecture & Design, June 10-13, San Diego, CA Redshift for Vectorworks Availability Redshift for Vectorworks is now available for purchase through either Maxon or Vectorworks (initial language support for English, with additional international versions rolling out through summer 2026). When bundled with Vectorworks, users can benefit from significant discounts on Redshift, making it the most affordable renderer in its category. Sign Up for Redshift Beta Redshift for Revit is now open for beta; Redshift for Graphisoft Archicad beta will be released later in 2026. To sign up, visit Maxon Archviz. Schedule a Press Briefing and Demo To schedule a press briefing and demo of Redshift for Archviz, contact megan@grithaus.agency. Download the Redshift for Archviz press kit here. About Maxon Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad. Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency(e)

kristin@grithaus.agency SOURCE: Maxon Computers





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Maxon Computers

Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Construct, Engineering

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