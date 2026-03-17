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Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 11:02 HKT/SGT
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Source: Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd.
NVIDIA Taps 51WORLD as Global L4 Simulation Partner at GTC

HONG KONG, Mar 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On March 16 at GTC 2026, NVIDIA announced deep integration between its Omniverse NuRec and 51WORLD’s SimOne.Leveraging neural rendering technology, this collaboration solves the problem that real-world scenario data collected is non-interactive. This breakthrough accelerates the development of reasoning-based AV systems like VLA and World Models, empowering global L4 automotive partners. With a dominant 53.5% market share in China’s L3+ simulation sector, 51WORLD is set to further solidify its core position in the global Physical AI arena.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Enterprise IT, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT], Datacenter & Cloud
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