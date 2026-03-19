Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, March 21, 2026
Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 16:54 HKT/SGT
Share:
The 'New Sunshine Strategy' Gains Tangible Results, Sunshine Insurance Group Delivers a High-quality 2025 Performance Report

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On March 16, Sunshine Insurance officially released its 2025 annual results report. The report shows that in 2025, amid the insurance industry’s ongoing transformation and a complex market environment, Sunshine Insurance remained firmly focused on its high-quality development goals and continued to advance the implementation of its “New Sunshine Strategy” Through prudent operations, the company achieved simultaneous improvements in quality and efficiency, delivering a strong performance marked by both depth and warmth.

At the strategic level, Sunshine Insurance has, since 2023, been fully implementing its “New Sunshine Strategy” of “Technological Sunshine, Valuable Sunshine, and Caring Sunshine ”, guiding its development with strategic determination. This strategy integrates technological empowerment, value creation, and customer service throughout the entire business process, gradually building a differentiated competitive advantage.

In terms of “Technological Sunshine”, Sunshine Insurance created a form of new quality productivity in insurance with distinctive Sunshine characteristics with “Robotics Engineering ” and “Data Engineering” as its core initiatives. In terms of “Robotics Engineering ”, the Company advanced the deployment of its “AI+” strategy across 12 business segments in three key areas: sales, services, and management. A large number of core AI applications have been successfully implemented, significantly optimizing user experience while improving quality, efficiency, and operational management capabilities. In terms of “Data Engineering ”, the Company innovatively established a “siphon-style database”, connecting the entire process of data collection, analysis, and application to create a self-driven closed-loop data operation system. This enables data to truly become the “source of vitality” driving business growth. The Company also focuses on unlocking data value throughout the entire customer lifecycle, promoting deep scenario-based applications and enabling the large-scale release of data value.

In terms of “Valuable Sunshine”, Sunshine Life focused on profit-source management and asset-liability matching, and steadily advanced the management of the “three margins”. Adhering to coordinated development across multiple business lines, it deepened the “One Body, Two Wings” strategy, continuously optimized its product structure, and accelerated the transformation of its sales force. Sunshine Property and Casualty (P&C) continued to take the “Mortality Table Project” as a core initiative to enhance its capabilities in risk pricing, resource allocation and cost management, further strengthening the foundation for sustainable development. In terms of asset management, the Group adheres to the philosophy of long-term investment and value investment, with asset-liability coordination as the core principle. The Group continued to optimize its investment portfolio structure and steadily enhanced its capability to achieve scientific matching and dynamic coordination between assets and liabilities, striving to obtain stable returns across economic cycles. At the same time, the Group fully leverages the characteristics and advantages of insurance funds as “patient capital”, aligns closely with the strategic direction of the “15th Five-Year Plan”, and actively advances the “five priorities” in the financial sector.

In terms of “Caring Sunshine”, focusing on the needs of the silver-haired demographic, Sunshine Life Insurance launched 12 dedicated products under the “Better Life” series, delivering innovative breakthroughs in product design, eligible age, benefit payout structures and supporting services. In addition, the Company comprehensively upgraded its home-based elderly care services, effectively enhancing the sense of gain, happiness, and security among senior customers. Sunshine P&C Insurance introduced auto insurance claims service robot, enabling round-the-clock online response, intelligent guidance, and full-process support throughout the claims process, significantly improving the service experience for auto insurance claims customers. The Company also continued to deepen the implementation of the “Partnership Action” risk management service, with dedicated services further expanded to cover the onshore wind power sector, thereby further enhancing the capability and quality of its risk management services.

Benefiting from the ongoing implementation of the “New Sunshine Strategy” and the comprehensive development of its core capabilities, in 2025 Sunshine Insurance’s three core businesses—life insurance, property & casualty insurance, and asset management—worked in synergy, achieving comprehensive improvement in operational efficiency and effectiveness, continuously strengthening core competitiveness, and maintaining steady and robust high-quality development.

Overall, guided by the “New Sunshine Strategy”, Sunshine Insurance achieved coordinated growth in scale, value and efficiency in 2025, while continuously improving the quality and effectiveness of its operations. Looking ahead, Sunshine Insurance will remain committed to the core mission of insurance, further advance the implementation of the “New Sunshine Strategy”, promote the coordinated development of its diversified businesses, and steadily embark on a new journey of high-quality development, contributing more Sunshine’s strength to the industry and society.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Banking & Insurance, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
FILMART and EntertainmentPulse draw about 8,000 industry participants  
Mar 20, 2026 20:40 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Announces Executive Appointments  
Mar 20, 2026 20:00 HKT/SGT
MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse attract more than 1,700 industry professionals  
Mar 20, 2026 11:42 HKT/SGT
Anticipation of Unitree Robotics' IPO Heats Up, Value Revaluation for Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Expected  
Mar 20, 2026 08:30 HKT/SGT
Global Capital Reset Takes Centre Stage at Hall Chadwick's U.S. Capital Access Forum in Singapore  
Mar 20, 2026 07:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Unveils 2026 Spring-Summer Global Collection, Inspired by Coastal Charleston, South Carolina  
Mar 19, 2026 19:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Expand Motorcycle Production Capacity in India by Adding New Motorcycle Production Line to its Second Plant
  
Thursday, March 19, 2026 5:32:00 PM
Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Wins Gold Award at iF DESIGN AWARD 2026  
Thursday, March 19, 2026 5:16:00 PM
Hitachi, The University of Technology Sydney and NTT DATA Sign MoU to Accelerate Green Transformation in Australia  
Thursday, March 19, 2026 5:08:00 PM
Affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Care.com from IAC  
Mar 19, 2026 15:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
HSE Week Qatar
15  -  16   April
Doha, Qatar
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Malaysia Hotel Innovation Summit
8   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
3RD Solar Energy Storage Future Philippines 2026
18   May
Manila, Philippines
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
HSE WEEK UAE 2026
8  -  9   September
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Euro EV Show
10  -  11   September
La Nave, Madrid
WBE 2026
16  -  18   September
Guangzhou, China
EDUtech Asia
4  -  5   November
Singapore
Singapore Urban Mobility Week
4  -  6   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       