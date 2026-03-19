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Sunshine Insurance Delivers 2025 Results: Customer Operation System Continues to Innovate

HONG KONG, Mar 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Insurance is an important sector of the modern economy and plays a vital role in national economic development, people’s livelihood protection, social stability, and risk prevention and control. As a leading private insurance group in China, Sunshine Insurance (06963.HK) further advanced the implementation of its “New Sunshine Strategy” in 2025. Despite a complex market environment, the Company achieved steady progress while maintaining both quality and efficiency, demonstrating strong resilience and long-term growth potential.

Value Creation Capability Continues to Rise, with Notable Progress in Business Transformation

The continued enhancement of value creation capability was a key highlight of Sunshine Insurance’s performance in 2025. During the Reporting Period, the Company’s total premium income reached RMB150.72 billion (all amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated), while net profit attributable to equity owners of the parent amounted to RMB6.31 billion, and embedded value steadily increased to RMB120.78 billion. Overall, the Company’s key performance indicators remained solid, and its operating quality continued to improve.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Insurance has continuously optimized its business structure with outstanding performance in its life insurance business. It has deepened its “One Body, Two Wings” strategy and advanced the transformation of its sales team and product structure. In its individual insurance business, variable-returns products and protection-type products together accounted for more than half of the portfolio. The property and casualty insurance business also achieved sustained structural optimization: the proportion of non-automobile insurance premiums rose to 46.1%, the share of household auto premiums to the automobile insurance increased by 2.6 percentage points year-on-year, marking remarkable results from business transformation.

Continuous Innovation in Customer Management System, Leading Reputation and Customer Loyalty

Refined customer management and innovative products and services form the core competitiveness of Sunshine Insurance. In 2025, adhering to the “people-centered” value orientation, the Company accurately addressed the full life-cycle needs of its customers and further consolidated its customer base.

Addressing the unique needs of the silver-haired demographic, Sunshine Life Insurance launched 12 dedicated products under the “Better Life”series, delivering innovative breakthroughs in product design, eligible age, benefit payout structures and supporting services. The Company also upgraded its home-based elderly care services, which now cover 232 cities nationwide. Meanwhile, Sunshine Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance introduced auto insurance claims service robot, enabling round-the-clock online response and full-process support throughout the claims journey. It also launched several Pro-version short-term health insurance products, effectively facilitating the conversion of single auto insurance customers into customers with comprehensive insurance coverage. The proportion of personal auto insurance customers purchasing non-auto insurance products reached 63.1%, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percentage points. Additionally, the Company further advanced its “Partnership Action” risk management services, extending dedicated services to the onshore wind power sector and providing “professional + technology-enabled” risk solutions to 35,000 corporate clients. As a result, its service reputation and customer loyalty continued to lead the market.

Accelerating Technological Innovation, Achieving Comprehensive Improvements in Operational Efficiency

Technological innovation has become a new quality productivity driver for Sunshine Insurance’s high-quality development. In 2025, the Group comprehensively advanced the implementation of its “Robotics Engineering” and “Data Engineering” initiatives, with a large number of core AI applications successfully deployed. Sunshine Life independently developed an “AI Customer Management Assistant,” capable of second-level response times and quickly generating personalized customer management plans. The system has now been deployed across six major business platforms.

Sunshine P&C has also launched a Claims Service Robot, leveraging a dedicated customer claims service group model to create a fully online, end-to-end service loop covering claim reporting, intelligent loss assessment, and claim payment. Customer inquiry response times have been shortened from minutes to seconds, claims inspection efficiency has improved by 20% compared with traditional models, and the customer satisfaction rate has reached 98%, significantly enhancing both service responsiveness and the overall claims experience.

In terms of data engineering, Sunshine Insurance has innovatively built a siphon-style database, integrating the entire process of data collection, analysis, and application. This enables a self-driven, closed-loop operation of data, allowing data to truly become the “source of vitality” that drives business growth.

Overall, the strong performance in 2025 serves as a vivid testament to Sunshine Insurance’s deepened strategic transformation and focus on high-quality development, and is also a significant result of technological innovation empowering its core insurance business. Looking ahead, the Company will remain committed to its founding mission of “bringing more sunshine to people,” further strengthening its core capabilities, deepening its engagement in people’s livelihood security, proactively aligning with national strategies, and delivering premium, more efficient and more human-centered insurance services to customers, thereby contributing Sunshine’s strength to the high-quality development of the industry.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Banking & Insurance, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
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