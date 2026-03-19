Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, March 21, 2026
Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 23:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Aleen Inc
Aleen Inc. Insights: Exploring LOINC Standard to Enhance Wellness Data Consistency

Toronto, ON, March 18, 2026 (ACN Newswire) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U), a digital wellness company, is currently exploring data standardization approaches that may support the continued development of its Personal Wellness Account.

As part of its regular internal research initiatives aimed at refining and differentiating its digital products, Aleen Inc. is currently exploring the potential relevance of the LOINC framework. This widely recognized standard provides structured naming conventions that help organize and unify the identification of wellness-related indicators across digital environments.

By studying the principles of standardized data structures, Aleen Inc. seeks to better understand how consistent terminology and classification models can contribute to more organized wellness data environments. Standardization can serve as a foundational layer for future system capabilities, enabling digital systems to observe patterns, compare information across datasets, and identify relationships within wellness data over time.

Insights from this research may inform potential improvements within Aleen’s developing infrastructure, including the company’s Personal Wellness Account environment and its evolving Mindful Wellness Database. These exploratory efforts are intended to support more structured wellness tracking and clearer organization of user-centered insights while maintaining Aleen’s non-medical framework.

This research initiative reflects Aleen Inc.’s continued commitment to responsible innovation, thoughtful data architecture, and the gradual expansion of its digital wellness technologies designed to provide accessible, AI-assisted wellness insights.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen’s mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Aleen Inc
Sectors: MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
FILMART and EntertainmentPulse draw about 8,000 industry participants  
Mar 20, 2026 20:40 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Announces Executive Appointments  
Mar 20, 2026 20:00 HKT/SGT
MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse attract more than 1,700 industry professionals  
Mar 20, 2026 11:42 HKT/SGT
Anticipation of Unitree Robotics' IPO Heats Up, Value Revaluation for Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) Expected  
Mar 20, 2026 08:30 HKT/SGT
Global Capital Reset Takes Centre Stage at Hall Chadwick's U.S. Capital Access Forum in Singapore  
Mar 20, 2026 07:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Unveils 2026 Spring-Summer Global Collection, Inspired by Coastal Charleston, South Carolina  
Mar 19, 2026 19:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Expand Motorcycle Production Capacity in India by Adding New Motorcycle Production Line to its Second Plant
  
Thursday, March 19, 2026 5:32:00 PM
Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Wins Gold Award at iF DESIGN AWARD 2026  
Thursday, March 19, 2026 5:16:00 PM
Hitachi, The University of Technology Sydney and NTT DATA Sign MoU to Accelerate Green Transformation in Australia  
Thursday, March 19, 2026 5:08:00 PM
Affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Care.com from IAC  
Mar 19, 2026 15:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
HSE Week Qatar
15  -  16   April
Doha, Qatar
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Malaysia Hotel Innovation Summit
8   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
3RD Solar Energy Storage Future Philippines 2026
18   May
Manila, Philippines
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
HSE WEEK UAE 2026
8  -  9   September
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Euro EV Show
10  -  11   September
La Nave, Madrid
WBE 2026
16  -  18   September
Guangzhou, China
EDUtech Asia
4  -  5   November
Singapore
Singapore Urban Mobility Week
4  -  6   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       