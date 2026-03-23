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Source: Wellgistics Health, Inc.
Wellgistics Health Inc. Signs $105,000,000 Letter of Intent to Evaluate Potential Acquisition of Neuritek Therapeutics, Inc. which is Pioneering Innovative Therapies for Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

TAMPA, FLA., Mar 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. ("Wellgistics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WGRX) today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive, non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to evaluate a potential acquisition of Neuritek Therapeutics, a neuroscience-focused research organization.

The proposed all stock transaction, if completed, is intended to enhance Wellgistics' existing revenue-generating healthcare platform by expanding capabilities adjacent to its core technology-enabled pharmacy distribution and services business. Through its integrated ecosystem spanning prescription fulfillment, wholesale distribution, and AI-driven patient access solutions, Wellgistics connects manufacturers, providers, and a nationwide network of independent pharmacies. The Company believes that adding a research-focused organization could strengthen alignment between drug development and commercialization, enabling earlier engagement with pharmaceutical partners, improving pipeline visibility, and supporting incremental revenue opportunities while enhancing long-term shareholder value through a more integrated and differentiated platform.

The transaction remains subject to the completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, approval by the boards of directors of the respective parties, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms currently contemplated, or at all. The LOI is non-binding and does not obligate either party to complete the proposed transaction. The scope, structure, and terms of any potential transaction remain under evaluation and may change materially as a result of ongoing diligence and negotiations.

The Company is also actively evaluating additional strategic opportunities across the healthcare and life science sectors as part of its broader growth strategy. These opportunities may include acquisitions, partnerships, or other strategic transactions. There can be no assurance that any such initiatives will result in completed transactions.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc

Wellgistics Health is a rapidly scaling, technology-driven healthcare platform positioned at the center of pharmaceutical distribution and patient access. The Company has built an integrated, high-performance ecosystem spanning wholesale distribution, prescription fulfillment, and AI-powered access solutions, directly connecting pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and a nationwide network of independent pharmacies.

By combining infrastructure, data, and intelligent automation, Wellgistics is executing on a capital-efficient model designed to capture significant share in large and fragmented healthcare markets. The Company is focused on expanding high-margin revenue streams, deepening strategic manufacturer relationships, and driving operating leverage across its platform. With a differentiated end-to-end offering and disciplined execution, Wellgistics is positioned to accelerate growth, enhance earnings visibility, and deliver outsized long-term value for shareholders.

About Neuritek Therapeutics Inc.

Neuritek Therapeutics Inc. has developed a next-generation bio-mechanism based treatment, treating the root cause of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Neuritek's first to market treatment is an orally active inhibitor of fatty acid amide hydrolase type 1 (FAAH1), the enzyme responsible for metabolizing anandamide (AEA) and the first mechanisms-based treatment for PTSD. The company was founded by Doctor William Hapworth MD., a pioneer in clinical research and a practicing psychiatrist with over 30 years' experience.

Learn more at www.neuritek.com or join the conversation at LinkedIn, neuritek-therapeutics-inc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential acquisition of Neuritek Therapeutics, Inc. ("Neuritek"), including the anticipated structure, valuation, timing, and likelihood of completion of any transaction; the preliminary and non-binding nature of the letter of intent; the potential strategic, operational, and financial benefits of any such transaction; the Company's ability to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements; the Company's ability to obtain any required financing; the integration of any acquired business; and the Company's broader growth strategy and future performance.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "potential," "opportunity," "target," "forecast," "continue," "will," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the risk that the parties do not enter into definitive agreements; the risk that the letter of intent is terminated or does not result in a completed transaction; uncertainties related to the preliminary nature of the proposed valuation and transaction terms, which may change materially; the risk that any required financing is not obtained on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that anticipated benefits of any transaction are not realized; risks associated with integrating a research-focused organization into the Company's existing business; risks related to the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of pharmaceutical or therapeutic products, including the possibility of unfavorable clinical results or delays; regulatory and compliance risks; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Wellgistics Media & Investor Contact
Media: media@wellgisticshealth.com
Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Wellgistics Health, Inc.
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
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