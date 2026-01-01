

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Dida Inc. (“Dida” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 02559.HK), a leading technology-driven mobility platform, announced the audited consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025. Financial Highlights: - Revenue was RMB502.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB787.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. - Gross profit was RMB332.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB567.0 million for year ended December 31, 2024. - Net profit was RMB129.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB1,004.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. - Adjusted net profit (non-IFRS measure) was RMB137.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to RMB221.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Operation Highlights: - Gross transaction value amounted to RMB4.7 billion and the total number of orders reached 80.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. - Registered users reached over 415 million as of December 31, 2025. - The number of certified private car owners reached approximately 21 million as of December 31, 2025. Business Outlook Mobility-related business 2025 marked a pivotal year as the Company transitioned from a single-focus carpooling platform toward a more integrated mobility and vehicle services platform. In 2025, the Company launched ride-hailing aggregation platform services to diversify service offerings. Such services are intended to complement the carpooling business by addressing additional mobility scenarios, including short-to-medium distance and immediate travel needs, in addition to the medium-to-long distance and pre-arranged travel scenarios typically served by carpooling. The Company also commenced used car trading referral services to expand business scope along the vehicle ownership lifecycle and enhance engagement within the Company’s car owner ecosystem. The Company believes carpooling in China is still at its early stage of development, with significant market demand yet to be fully released and the benefits of carpooling not fully recognized by the public. The Company will remain committed to innovation as the Company continues to develop unique competitive strengths and value around mobility scenarios to better serve the user base. In the future, the Company plans to further develop ride-hailing aggregation platform services and other mobility-related services and to continue to expand service offerings. For the full announcement of Dida for the annual results ended December 31, 2025, please visit:https://manager.wisdomir.com/files/594/2026/0320/20260320220001_60101381_en.pdf About Dida Inc. Dida Inc. (“Dida” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 02559.HK) is a leading technology-driven mobility platform in China. The Company creates more transit capacity with less environmental impact by providing carpooling marketplace services to pair up riders with private car owners if they are heading in similar directions at compatible times. It also provides ride-hailing aggregation platform services to address additional mobility scenarios. Dida makes the mobility ecosystem greener and more efficient, and each trip experience warm and enjoyable. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond the control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in future. Underlying the forward-looking statements is a large number of risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these risks and uncertainties is included in the other public disclosure documents on the corporate website.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Dida Inc.

Sectors: Transport & Logistics

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

