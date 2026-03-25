

TransNusa To Operate Additional Frequencies for Both Singapore-Jakarta and Singapore-Bali Routes - Additional frequencies respond to strong demand for travel between Indonesia and Singapore while strengthening regional connectivity

- Both routes received additional scheduled flight slots, providing TransNusa passengers options for day travel

- TransNusa increases its minimum baggage allowance to 20kgs, in addition to the 7kg hand carry for it’s minimum package bundle, SEAT, and increased minimum baggage allowance to 30kgs for its highest bundle, Flexi-Pro JAKARTA, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri (TransNusa) today announced the launch of additional scheduled flights between Jakarta and Singapore as well as Jakarta and Bali, further strengthening connectivity between two of Southeast Asia’s paramount business and tourism travel hubs. TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that the additional scheduled flight between Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and Singapore Changi Airport will start on April 17 while the additional flight from Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali to Changi Airport will start on May 2. Sale of tickets for both additional scheduled flights started on March 17 and can be bought directly from transnusa.co.id or on any main online travel agency platform. The additional flights are part of the TransNusa’s broader strategy to expand regional connectivity and respond to the growing demand for travel between Indonesia and Singapore—two markets with strong economic, cultural, and tourism ties. “Singapore is one of the region’s vital aviation and commercial hub, and these additional flights will provide travellers with greater flexibility while supporting trade and tourism between the two countries,” Datuk Bernard added. “The Jakarta–Singapore corridor is one of the busiest international routes in the region, serving millions of travellers each year. By increasing capacity on this route, we aim to provide a more seamless connections for passengers traveling across Southeast Asia and beyond,” Datuk Bernard stressed, adding that TransNusa’s passengers will benefit from improved scheduling options, allowing for easier same-day connections to a wider network of destinations. “Our goal is to continue improving accessibility across Southeast Asia by increasing frequencies on high-demand routes,” explained Datuk Bernard. Flight Details TransNusa’s additional scheduled flight, 8B 155, will depart Jakarta at 07.45pm from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and arrive at the Singapore Changi Airport at 10.25pm. The flight, 8B 156, will depart Singapore Changi Airport at 11.20pm and arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta at 12.10am. With the launch of this news additional Frequency, TransNusa will be operating three daily flights from Jakarta to Singapore effective April 17, 2026. On the Bali-Singapore route, TransNusa's new scheduled flight, 8B 553, will depart the Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport at 10.20am and arrive at Changi Airport at 01.15pm. Meanwhile, TransNusa’s flight, 8B 554, will depart Changi Airport at 02.15pm and arrive back at the Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 05.55pm. TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320 for both the international routes. TransNusa, which aims to ensure its passengers travel with ease and comfort, has configured its A320 aircrafts with a 174-seat configuration, which allows for passengers to enjoy about 30 inches of legroom, comparable to the experience passengers would get in a full-service airline. "We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers,” stressed Datuk Bernard.



For its international flights, TransNusa not only provides premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO. "Our SEAT passengers will now enjoy check-in baggage of 20kgs,” Datuk Bernard said, explaining that the baggage offering was over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger’s hand carry. “For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we have increased our baggage allowance to 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, and priority boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the flexibility to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed,” concluded Datuk Bernard. About TransNusa TransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali. On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia. Primary International Media Contact

Trina Thomas Raj

Mobile: +6012 4992672

E-mail: trina@myqaseh.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: TransNusa

Sectors: Airlines, Travel & Tourism

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