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Source: CropLife Asia
New 2026 Office Bearers Announced for CropLife Asia

SINGAPORE, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CropLife Asia, the regional voice of the plant science industry, last week announced a new lineup for the organization’s Office Bearers within the Board of Directors. Following the CropLife Asia 2026 Annual General Meeting, Ms. Simone Barg was re-installed as President of CropLife Asia with immediate effect.

Ms. Simone Barg, Senior Vice President for BASF Agricultural Solutions Asia Pacific, is a seasoned executive known for her strong growth orientation and commitment to both customers and people. Based in Singapore, she brings more than two decades of experience with BASF, where she has led businesses across B2B and B2C segments and steered major transformation initiatives.

The new roster for the CropLife Asia Office Bearers is as follows:

  • Ms. Simone Barg (BASF Agricultural Solutions) – President
  • Mr. Paul Luxton (Syngenta) – Vice-President
  • Ms. Malu Nachreiner (Bayer Crop Science) – Treasurer
  • Ms. Brook Cunningham (Corteva Agriscience) – Secretary
  • Mr. Rahoul Sawani (FMC) – Member
  • Mr. Dai Ito (Sumitomo) – Member

“I am honored to serve again in this role at such a pivotal moment for agriculture in our region. Our industry plays a vital role in supporting farmers and enabling more sustainable food production. Together with our members and partners, we will continue advancing science-based solutions, keeping farmers at the center, and strengthening the resilience and sustainability of food systems across Asia Pacific,” said Ms. Simone Barg, President of CropLife Asia.

About CropLife Asia

CropLife Asia is a non-profit society and the regional organization of CropLife International, the voice of the global plant science industry. We advocate for a safe, secure food supply, and our vision is food security enabled by innovative agriculture. CropLife Asia supports the work of 15 member associations across the continent and is led by six member companies at the forefront of crop protection, seeds and/or biotechnology research and development. For more information, visit us at www.croplifeasia.org

For more information please contact:

Duke Hipp
Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Partnerships 
CropLife Asia
Tel: (65) 8223 3086
duke.hipp@croplifeasia.org




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CropLife Asia
Sectors: Agritech, Food & Beverage, Daily News, Regional, ASEAN, Government
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