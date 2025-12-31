

IGG Inc 2025 Annual Financial Highlights and 2026 Business Update: - In 2025, the Group maintained stable operations, achieving revenue of HK$5.5 billion, representing a modest year-on-year decrease of 4%. Mid-generation titles “Doomsday: Last Survivors” and “Viking Rise” delivered steady revenue growth, generating approximately HK$1.14 billion and HK$720 million, respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 12% and 6%. The APP Business achieved revenue of HK$1.06 billion. “Lords Mobile”, IGG’s flagship title launched ten years ago, made a significant contribution of HK$2.17 billion in revenue. - The Group achieved net profit of nearly HK$590 million in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 1%. Net profit from the Group’s core business amounted to approximately HK$570 million, while profit from investments contributed approximately HK$20 million. - The Group has consistently prioritized returns to shareholders and increased dividend payout for the second half of 2025. The Board of Directors declared a second interim dividend of HK6.7 cents per ordinary share, and a special dividend of HK47.7 cents per ordinary share, totalling HK54.4 cents per ordinary share. The Group allocated approximately HK$890 million for share buy-backs and dividends in 2025, which corresponds to approximately 152% of annual profit. - Entering 2026, the mid-generation title “Doomsday: Last Survivors” continues its upward trajectory, achieving record monthly gross billings of HK$130 million starting from December last year, with strong performance expected to continue. New game “Fate War” has built solid momentum and is poised for further growth. HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – IGG Inc (“IGG” or “the Group”, stock code: 799.HK), a leading global developer and operator of mobile games and applications, is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025. In 2025, the Group recorded a stable annual revenue of HK$5.5 billion. Despite a slight year-on-year fluctuation in revenue, the Group successfully maintained full-year profit at nearly HK$590 million (comprising approximately HK$570 million in net profit from the Group’s core business (non-IFRS measure) and approximately HK$20 million from investments) through refined management and business structure optimization, demonstrating strong profitability and risk resilience. Notably, mid-generation titles “Doomsday: Last Survivors” and “Viking Rise” maintained solid momentum and achieved new revenue highs in their third year of operation. In 2025, “Doomsday: Last Survivors” and “Viking Rise” contributed approximately HK$1.14 billion and HK$720 million, respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 12% and 6%. The APP Business generated revenue of HK$1.06 billion. Together, these three contributors accounted for 53% of the Group’s revenue in 2025, reflecting the continued success of its diversified growth strategy. In addition, “Lords Mobile”, IGG’s flagship title, reached its 10-year milestone and made a significant contribution of HK$2.17 billion in revenue. During the year, revenue from Asia, Europe and North America accounted for 41%, 36% and 19%, respectively, of the Group’s total revenue. As at 31 December 2025, the Group’s mobile games were available in 23 different languages worldwide, with approximately 1.6 billion users in total and nearly 17 million monthly active users (“MAU”) across more than 200 countries and regions. “Lords Mobile”, IGG’s blockbuster title, reached its 10-year milestone during the year. It is the Group’s first cross-platform, multi-language game that integrates strategy, role-playing, and real-time competitive gameplay. Lauded by Sensor Tower for its longevity, it is designed for a global audience. It has received widespread acclaim from gamers, and consistently generates stable revenue for the Group. During the year, “Lords Mobile” launched a series of IP collaborations, including the film “Pacific Rim”, the game “Angry Birds”, and, more recently, original fantasy characters created by “tokidoki” co-founder and artist Simone Legno, injecting renewed vitality and immersive gameplay. As the bedrock of the Group’s operations, “Lords Mobile” delivered revenue of HK$2.17 billion, consistently contributing stable cash flow to the Group. After over three years of cultivation, the Group’s two growth drivers, “Doomsday: Last Survivors” and “Viking Rise” delivered solid results with revenue growing 12% and 6% year-on-year respectively, against market trends. Their lifecycles have also surpassed industry norms. During 2025, “Doomsday: Last Survivors” enhanced gameplay through the launch of new battlefield and squad equipment features. The game also collaborated with the renowned manga IP “Attack on Titan” which was well-received by its nearly 100 million users. In 2025, the game contributed revenue of HK$1.14 billion. The title continued its upward trajectory, with monthly gross billings reaching record highs starting from December at HK$130 million, demonstrating strong user engagement and future growth. “Viking Rise”, the Group’s other mid-generation Viking-themed title, also contributed solid results. During 2025, the game introduced hybrid-casual combat gameplay, collaborated with renowned IP “How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)”, and rolled out offline competitions to strengthen engagement and social interaction among players. As of 31 December 2025, the game had 67 million registered users and revenue of HK$720 million, representing a 6% year-on-year increase. “Fate War”, a new strategy game released in 2025, established a new growth trajectory. Upon launch, the game was prominently featured on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store worldwide because of its unique blend of simulation and strategy gameplay. This recognition validates the title’s exceptional quality and builds strong momentum for future revenue growth. As of 31 December 2025, the game achieved monthly gross billing of HK$30 million, with approximately 4.7 million registered users and 1.2 million monthly active users. Leveraging its global operational expertise and a base of more than 1 billion users, the Group established a second growth curve through its APP Business. Contributing 19% of the Group’s revenue, this business validates the Group’s user acquisition and monetization capabilities beyond gaming, delivering genuine business diversification. In 2025, it generated revenue of HK$1.06 billion and net profit of over HK$100 million. During the year, the APP Business had more than 67 million monthly active users, representing a year-on-year increase of 8%. The Group consistently prioritizes shareholder returns. In light of the Group’s solid financial position and its sustained long-term development, the Board of Directors has resolved to materially increase shareholder distributions, declaring a total dividend (including a second interim dividend and a special dividend) of HK54.4 cents per ordinary share. Aggregate shareholder returns for 2025 (encompassing dividends and share buybacks) totalled HK$890 million, constituting 152% of annual profit. This elevated distribution ratio serves as a clear testament to management's confidence in the Company's cash generation capacity and future growth potential. Looking ahead to 2026, the Group has established a solid foundation for growth: the core gaming portfolio continues to serve as a strong growth driver, with “Doomsday: Last Survivors” expected to maintain its strong performance trajectory; “Fate War”, the Group’s new title, is entering a harvest period and will progressively generate enhanced revenue contributions; and the APP Business represents a well-defined secondary growth curve. The Group will continue to deepen its global operational excellence and advance the coordinated development of its diversified product matrix, with the objective of generating enduring, sustainable value for shareholders. [1] APP Business: development and operations of the Group’s mobile applications.

[2] Net profit for core business (non-IFRS measure): net profit excluding gain/loss on investments. Gain/loss on investments including: (1) fair value change and gain/loss on disposal of other financial assets or liabilities and assets held for sale, and dividend income; and (2) share of results of associates and joint ventures, impairment loss on interest in associates and joint ventures and net gain/loss on disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures.

[3] Monthly gross billing as of December 31, 2025 and January 31, 2026

[4] “Lords Mobile” was awarded “Best Evergreen Strategy Game” at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025.

[5] User data as of December 31, 2025

[6] Monthly gross billing for December 2025 About IGG Inc Established in 2006, IGG Inc is a leading global developer and operator of mobile games and applications, with headquarters in Singapore and local offices in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Türkiye, Italy and Spain. IGG offers multi-language and multifarious games and mobile applications to users around the world. The Group has established long-term partnerships with over 100 business partners, including global platforms, advertising channels, and vendors such as Apple, Google and Meta. IGG’s most popular games include “Lords Mobile”, “Doomsday: Last Survivors”, “Viking Rise”, “Time Princess”, “Fate War”, along with a diverse range of mobile applications.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: IGG Inc

Sectors: eSports, Gaming

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