

HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Everbright Grand China Assets Limited, a property leasing, property management and sales of properties held for sale company under China Everbright Group ("Everbright Grand China Assets" or the "Group", Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 3699) today announced the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year under Review"). During the Year under Review, the Group's revenue was approximately RMB49.9 million (2024: approximately RMB45.9 million), representing a increase of approximately 8.7% as compared to last year, mainly attributable to the increase in total rental income from investment properties. The profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB19.5 million (2024: approximately RMB25.3 million), representing an decrease of approximately 22.9% as compared to last year. The decrease in profit was primarily due to the increase in dividend withholding tax and deferred tax expenses recognised in 2025. The Board has proposed to pay a final dividend of RMB1.04 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024: RMB1.05 cents). Together with the interim dividend of RMB0.73 cents per share, the full year dividend amounts to RMB1.77 cents per share (2024: RMB2.17 cents per share). As at 31 December 2025, the Group had current assets of approximately RMB241.0 million (2024: approximately RMB239.9 million). The increase in current assets was mainly a result of [the increase in deposits with maturity of more than three months and cash and bank balances during the year].. The Group had current liabilities of RMB20.1 million (2024: approximately RMB19.9 million). The increase in current liabilities was mainly due to he rise in lease liabilities arising from lease renewals. Property Leasing During the year under Review, the rental income from the Group’s property leasing business was approximately RMB34.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024: RMB30.5 million). Due to increase in the average rent per square metre, and together with rental subsidies offered to tenants, the total rental income increase. As at 31 December 2025, the Group’s property portfolio comprises three commercial buildings, namely Everbright Financial Center, part of Everbright International Mansion and Ming Chang Building, with a total gross floor area (“GFA”) of approximately 89,507 square meters. Property Management Service The Group provides property management services for its properties, namely Everbright Financial Center and Everbright International Mansion. Revenue from the Group’s property management services was approximately RMB15.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2025 (2024: RMB15.4 million). The increase in revenue from property management services was due to the increase in restaurant income. As at 31 December 2025, the total GFA under the Group’s management was 72,534 sq.m. Investment Properties The Group's investment properties primarily consist of land and/or buildings which are owned or held under a leasehold interest to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation. As at 31 December 2025, the fair value of the investment properties was RMB979.0 million (2024: RMB967.1 million), representing an increase of approximately 1.23%. For the year ended 31 December 2025, the valuation gain on investment properties amounted to approximately RMB10.3 million (2024: approximately RMB6.6 million). PROSPECTS As the World Bank noted that despite persistent trade tensions, the global economy has demonstrated stronger-than-expected resilience. Amid a complex environment of mounting external pressures and internal challenges, China continued to advance high-quality development, with the overall economy maintaining stable performance and achieving steady progress. With stable economic growth, corporate demand for commercial space has increased. Coupled with accelerated urbanization and the development of new business districts, demand for commercial properties has continued to rise, supporting the growth of commercial property management and leasing activities. In addition, the Chinese government has introduced a series of favourable policies for the commercial real estate sector, focusing on inventory digestion and optimization of industry planning, thereby providing further support to the property management and leasing industry. The Group’s managed properties mainly comprise commercial assets. Despite macroeconomic conditions and market competition, tenancy arrangements, lease agreements and occupancy rates remained stable in 2025. However, rental levels for newly signed leases were lower than in previous periods. To mitigate the pressure arising from rental adjustments, the Group will continue to enhance customer satisfaction by incorporating value-added services into new lease agreements, including property maintenance and upkeep, facilities management and community event planning. The Group’s existing properties are primarily located in Chengdu, Sichuan and Kunming, Yunnan—two key regional cities—and comprise three commercial buildings: Everbright Financial Center, Everbright International Mansion and Ming Chang Building. Benefiting from their prime locations and high-quality facilities, these properties have attracted a sizable number of state-owned enterprises and large institutions, providing a solid foundation for the Group’s leasing business. In recent years, the Group has successfully introduced tenants from emerging sectors such as software and technology, while also offering digitalised services to tenants. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to promote diversified business development and strive to attract more high-quality commercial tenants. In addition, the further escalation of the situation in the Middle East in March 2026 has led to rising energy prices, heightened inflation expectations and slower economic growth, all of which are core factors affecting overseas investment decisions. Accordingly, the Group will carefully reassess its asset allocation and regional risks with respect to its overseas investment plans. Despite the current significant volatility in the global economy, the Group will adhere to the principle of prudent operation, flexibly seize investment windows, and ensure the safety of capital operations. The Group continues to leverage technology to advance smart property management, enhance operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience. By strengthening digitalisation and refined management capabilities, the Group aims to further improve service quality and customer satisfaction. By fully leveraging the synergy with its parent company, China Everbright Group, while actively developing diversified value-added services to broaden its revenue mix and enhance brand influence. As the industry undergoes transformation and upgrading, the Group remains committed to prudent operations, a strong focus on risk management and internal controls, agile responses to macroeconomic and policy developments, continuous optimisation of its asset portfolio, further strengthening of its resilience against market uncertainties, and also actively explore new development opportunities to create greater value for the shareholders. About Everbright Grand China Assets Limited Everbright Grand China Assets Limited is engaged in the businesses of property leasing and the provision of property management services under China Everbright Group. It owns, leases and manages properties located in Chengdu, Sichuan province, and also owns and leases a property located in Kunming, Yunnan province. The Group's properties are located in the city centers of Chengdu and Kunming, the key cities of western China. The Group's property portfolio includes three commercial properties, namely Everbright Financial Center, part of Everbright International Mansion and Ming Chang Building. For more information about Everbright Grand China Assets, please visit the Company’s website: https://ebgca.com.hk/. This press release is issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group on behalf of Everbright Grand China Assets Limited. For inquiries, please contact: Kelly Fung +852 2590 1900 kelly.fung@pordahavas.co Qin Luk +852 2590 1903 samantha.luk@pordahavas.com Email: ebgca.hk@pordahavas.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Everbright Grand China Assets Limited

Sectors: Real Estate & REIT

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