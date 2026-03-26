

HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On March 25, CALB (03931.HK) rolled off the production line of the advanced R46 cylindrical battery system at its Chengdu factory, an aviation power battery set to power the XPENG ARIDGE X3-F (Land Aircraft Carrier) flying car. According to sources, this power battery product utilizes CALB’s recently unveiled R46 cylindrical battery system technology. Boasting an energy density of 360 Wh/kg, the battery stands as the highest-density solid-liquid hybrid cylindrical battery in the industry. It achieves an exceptional balance between high safety, high power density, and high energy density, and will be equipped in several of ARIDGE’s flying car models. The partnership between the two parties began in 2022, with CALB assisting ARIDGE in completing the world’s maiden flight of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car. Following rigorous validation, the reliability of CALB’s battery products have been fully verified. Building on this momentum, CALB assembled a team of top researchers to focus on the next-generation advanced R46 cylindrical battery system, tasked with addressing a range of scientific and technological challenges. Furthermore, by taking the lead in collaborating with leading institutions including ARIDGE, the company has been awarded support from the National Key R&D Program Project, further positioning the technologies at the forefront of global innovation in intrinsic safety and high-specific-energy aviation power batteries. Consequently, the two parties have signed a deepened strategic cooperation agreement in April 2025, establishing an exclusive supply relationship for next-generation models. From leading the National Key R&D Program focused on advanced R46 cylindrical battery system technology to achieving mass production of flying car batteries, CALB is accelerating its expansion into forward-looking emerging sectors. The company’s commercialization capabilities across diversified application scenarios continue to strengthen, opening new growth opportunities in the competition for next-generation energy technologies. CALB Group Co., Ltd. https://en.calb-tech.com/ [03931.HK]





Topic: New market for product

Source: CALB Group Co Ltd

Sectors: Materials & Nanotech, Aerospace & Defence, EVs, Transportation

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