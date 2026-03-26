

West Palm Beach, FL, Mar 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) founded in 1890, today announced the launch of its Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game. The global campaign is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials. U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador, 6-goal American professional polo player Nico Escobar takes in the game atop his equine partner, wearing polo whites and a classic navy U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt, An Icon Born from the Game U.S. Polo Assn. models in polo shirts at the Spring-Summer 2026 Global Collection Photoshoot in Charleston, South Carolina ‘The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born From the Game' campaign imagery featuring U.S. Polo Assn. models The polo shirt's beginning was born on the polo fields, shaped by motion, competition, and the spirit of the game for which it was named. From its earliest days, the polo shirt was designed with purpose, worn by players seeking performance on the polo fields. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates this timeless favorite, not just as a fashion item, but as an icon born from sport and carried forward through generations of players and consumers all over the world. The polo shirt is one of the most iconic essentials dating back over 100 years, notable for its unique fusion of sport and style. Originally designed with breathable pique knit, a soft collar, and lightweight construction to meet the demands of competitive sports, it has evolved into a timeless essential, suitable for casual elegance and leisurewear. The polo shirt traces its origins to polo players, where it was created out of necessity for the sport. Polo players modified long‑sleeved cotton shirts to better handle heat, movement, and wind while playing. These functional, sport‑driven adaptations represent the earliest form of what would become the polo shirt. In the early 20th century, polo players helped formalize these functional elements as the sport gained popularity, reinforcing the shirt's connection to the sport and its functional design. Over the years, the polo shirt became a cornerstone of casual sportswear around the world, symbolizing preppy style, luxury leisure culture, and contemporary athleisure, seamlessly transitioning from polo fields to college campuses and boardrooms. Its enduring adaptability is demonstrated by distinct reinventions across the decades; the ability to evolve has ensured the polo shirt's lasting relevance and cultural significance. As the official sports brand of the USPA, founded in 1890 and one of the oldest sports governing bodies in the United States, U.S. Polo Assn. occupies an authentic place in the history of the polo shirt. "The polo shirt's DNA is deeply rooted in the inspirational sport that inspired it," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "With An Icon Born from the Game, we're honoring a legacy that began on the field and continues to shape how polo players, sports fans, and consumers all over the world live, move, and express themselves today, and for future generations." An Icon Born from the Game reinforces that legacy by connecting the polo shirt's origins in the sport, while celebrating its place in modern culture. "The polo shirt was designed for the game with a real purpose on the field, but it's also what I wear off the field to go out to dinner or hang out with friends and family," said Nico Escobar, U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador, 6-goal American professional polo player. "I love that U.S. Polo Assn. understands both the performance aspect and how the polo shirt fits into everyday life." "U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport and the way it supports the game of polo around the world is why I wear it - both on the field and off," adds Escobar. Global Launch: An Icon Born from the Game Launching globally across 190 countries in Spring 2026, An Icon Born from the Game will come to life through a coordinated, multi‑channel presence designed to make the U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt unmistakably visible wherever consumers engage with the sport-inspired brand. In stores, dedicated polo shirt focus areas, including the brand's iconic polo walls, window displays, and visual merchandising moments, will highlight the full range of styles through bold color stories, clear categorization, and campaign signage anchored by the slogan. Across outdoor and print advertising, hero imagery shot on location brings the polo shirt back to the field, reinforcing its authentic connection to the sport, while digital and social media activations extend the story through short‑form content and global storytelling. Together, these touchpoints create a consistent, immersive expression of the polo shirt as a true icon rooted in sport but relevant to everyday life. Further, An Icon Born from the Game is launching around two of the sport's most important events in the United States - the prestigious USPA Gold Cup® and one of the most competitive tournaments in the world, the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, which concludes with the Championship Final on April 26. "An Icon Born from the Game is about owning our truth and telling it boldly on a global scale," said Stefanie Coroalles, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing. "The Global Polo Shirt Campaign brings together heritage, product, and self-expression, showing how the polo shirt moves effortlessly from sport to everyday life." "This launch is a proud moment for us, one that brings our heritage to life in a way that feels modern, visible, and unmistakably U.S. Polo Assn.," adds Coroalles. Product Pillars: Play It Your Way "Every U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt is designed with intention by balancing style, comfort, function, and authentic sport details," said Brian Kaminer, Senior Vice President, Brand and Product Development. "From heritage-inspired construction to modern performance fabrics, our U.S. Polo Assn. collections reflect how the polo shirt continues to evolve while staying true to its sports roots." The global polo shirt campaign showcases the versatility of the icon through five distinct expressions that give the consumer the opportunity to "Play It Your Way" when styling with the polo shirt. Play It Sporty is the polo shirt that carries the legacy of U.S. Polo Assn. in every stitch. Featuring authentic detailing, iconic branding, and sport-inspired elements, this timeless silhouette connects directly to the game that started it all. Official crests, classic cuts, and traditional design details celebrate the sport of polo's history and the brand's deep-rooted heritage. Play It Classic is the polo shirt for the moments that make up everyday life. Clean, comfortable, and easy to style, it's the go-to option when you want something that always works. Designed to be worn again and again, it fits seamlessly into any routine, whether casual, relaxed, or slightly dressed up. Play It in Motion with the performance polo shirt engineered for action. Advanced technical fabrics deliver moisture-wicking comfort, breathability, and stretch that moves with you throughout the day. Designed for polo players on the field or in life in motion, it balances durability and function with a sharp, modern look. Play It Bold is the fashion polo shirt built for self-expression. Defined by confidence and style, this version brings personality and freedom to a familiar icon. Worn casually or styled with intention, it shows how versatile the polo shirt can be when it's shaped by confidence and worn on an individual's own terms. Play It Elevated is the premium polo shirt made for moments that call for refinement. Crafted with elevated materials and thoughtful detailing, it offers a polished look without feeling formal. Clean lines and a thoughtful fit create a composed yet confident style that balances ease with sophistication. U.S. Polo Assn.'s seasonal polo shirts are offered across men's, women's, and kids' collections in an expansive range of fabrics, finishes, and colors - from classic neutrals to vibrant hues. Updated designs feature textured ribs, subtle patterns, and elevated construction details, finished with the brand's signature Double Horsemen logo - a mark of authenticity and a symbol of the sport. U.S. Polo Assn. continues to incorporate products aligned with its global sustainability program, USPA Life, reflecting the brand's commitment to responsible sourcing and long-term environmental initiatives. The USPA Life Polo Shirt, arriving in stores Spring 2027, builds on U.S. Polo Assn.'s most iconic style, designed with thoughtfully chosen, preferred materials that reflect the brand's commitment to improving the global footprint of this iconic staple. From 100% preferred cotton fabric to the finishing details like buttons and thread, each element has been selected to reduce impact while preserving the classic look, comfort, and quality customers expect from a U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt. U.S. Polo Assn. apparel and accessories are available in U.S. Polo Assn. stores and online at uspoloassnglobal.com. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sportsin India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sports content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube. For Additional Information, Contact: Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR and CommunicationsPhone +954.673.1331 - E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com Kaela Drake - Senior PR and Comms SpecialistPhone +561.530.5300 - E-mail: kdrake@uspagl.com SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: U.S. Polo Assn.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

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