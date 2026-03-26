

Financial Highlights For the Year Ended 31 December 2025 (HK$ million) 2025 2024 Change Revenue 4,001.1 3,811.9 + 5.0% Gross Profit 1,385.1 1,312.1 + 5.6% Gross Profit margin 34.6% 34.4% + 0.2pp Profit attributable to owners of the Company 331.4 201.0 + 64.9% Net profit margin 8.3% 5.3% + 3.0pp Adjusted EBITDA 622.8 612.5 + 1.7% Earnings per share (HK cents) 31.76 19.26 + 64.9%

HONG KONG, Mar 26 , 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Group’s revenue increased by 5.0% year-on-year from HK$3,811.9 million in 2024 to HK$4,001.1 million in 2025, driven by the continued growth of the core instant noodles business, improved consumer sentiment in the Chinese Mainland, and increased demand in overseas markets. Gross profit increased by 5.6% from HK$1,312.1 million in 2024 to HK$1,385.1 million in 2025. Gross profit margin slightly increased by 0.2 percentage points from 34.4% in 2024 to 34.6% in 2025 due to a more favourable sales mix and the Group’s continued implementation of cost efficiency initiatives, which effectively absorbed cost pressure and supported margin improvement. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased significantly by 64.9% year-on-year to HK$331.4 million, representing a net profit margin of 8.3% for the year. Profit and profitability improved substantially over the year, owing to enhanced operational efficiency and the absence of non-cash charges related to asset impairment losses recognised for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Group’s basic earnings per share increased to 31.76 HK cents for the year. At the Adjusted EBITDA level, the Group recorded an increase of 1.7% from HK$612.5 million in 2024 to HK$622.8 million in 2025, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% for the year (2024: 16.1%). The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of 15.88 HK cents per share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 50.0%. Review & Prospects by Business Region During the year under review, revenue from the Hong Kong and other regions operations increased by 7.7% to HK$1,658.7 million, mainly attributable to the steady performance of the instant noodles business in Hong Kong and increased demand in other regions. Segment results rose by 16.1% to HK$152.8 million, driven by continued sales expansion in the premium instant noodles category. Meanwhile, revenue from the Chinese Mainland operations increased moderately by 3.1% to HK$2,342.4 million for the year, with segment results rose by 3.5% to HK$339.9 million, mainly attributable to ongoing efforts to expand sales in inland areas and the sustained sales momentum in the Chinese Mainland. In Hong Kong, the Company continued to enrich its instant noodle portfolio with new SKUs, including Cup Noodles Regular Cup Kyoto Tori Paitan Flavour Instant Noodle and Donbei Meat Broth Flavour Cup Udon (Instant Noodle). To boost sales and consumer engagement, Cup Noodles and Demae Iccho partnered with the virtual singer “Hatsune Miku”. The Company also enhanced its digital marketing in catering channels through a WeChat mini programme. In line with its premiumisation strategy for its frozen food business, the Company launched the Nissin The Chef’s Signature series to cater to consumers seeking elevated home culinary experiences. Meanwhile, the Company continued to broaden its non-noodle portfolio, strengthening its beverage line with seasonal products and expanding the Crisp Choco snack line with a new bite-sized mini version. Hong Kong-made Nissin Granola and fresh-cut vegetable continued to appeal to health-conscious consumers, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to health, wellness and nutrition. For its overseas markets, the Group pursued strategic market expansion and brand enhancement, achieving significant progress. In Vietnam, which remained one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies, the Company capitalised on strong consumer demand by expanding its sales and distribution channels into modern retail and targeting the youth segment with new products. In Taiwan, the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary has provided clearer sales direction and enhanced support to local partners, contributing to sales momentum and long-term business growth. In Korea, the business achieved a solid performance, leveraging the global popularity of K-content and Nissin's international sales network to expand its Gaemi Food Co. Ltd. (“Gaemi Food”) confectionery products into new overseas markets. Meanwhile, in Australia, the Company deepened the operational integration of ABC Pastry Holdings Pty Ltd (“ABC Pastry”) while also broadening its sales network for instant noodle products by capitalising on the growing interest in Asian cuisines across both mainstream and Asian retail channels. In the Chinese Mainland, the Company delivered a solid performance, driven by the volume expansion of its instant noodle business and strategic efforts to expand its geographical footprint into inland regions. To enhance consumer engagement and brand awareness, promotional activities were intensified through increased in-store food tasting, digital marketing on platforms such as the WeChat mini program, and a high-profile collaboration with the Japanese virtual singer “Hatsune Miku”. As part of its premiumisation strategy, the Company enriched its product offerings with new launches such as the Nissin Donbei Kitsune Cup Udon (Instant Noodle). The non-noodle business also demonstrated positive development; the distribution business broadened its portfolio with new premium imported products, including European bottled water, Japanese carbonated beverages, and Japanese chocolate and cookies, while the snack business performed well thanks to its potato chips and festive offerings such as the limited-edition Crisp Choco. Demonstrating a strong commitment to mid- to long-term growth, the Group acquired land use rights of two land parcels in Zhuhai at an aggregate consideration of RMB30.68 million during the year. The Group intends to invest over RMB240 million in acquiring the Land Parcels, constructing new buildings, and installing new production lines. Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “We are cautiously optimistic about our growth prospects as we continue to focus on cost control and operational efficiency. The global economy faces an uneven recovery due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain restructuring due to rising trade protectionism. Against this backdrop, we remain committed to continuous product upgrades and execution capabilities in markets where we see clear and sustainable demand. In Hong Kong, government initiatives are expected to underpin the economy and household spending, providing a more favourable environment for the continued premiumisation of our product portfolio. The Chinese Mainland offers significant opportunities with its growing middle class, while Vietnam's thriving retail sector and Korea's focus on health support our strategies. Additionally, the rising demand for high-quality frozen foods in Australia presents valuable growth potential. By leveraging our premiumisation and diversification strategies, we strengthen our competitiveness across these regions. With a solid financial position, cash generation, and strong brand recognition, we are well-positioned for sustained revenue and earnings growth over the medium to long term.” About Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho ”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets. Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Daily Finance, Food & Beverage, Daily News

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