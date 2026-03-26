

Development Highlights - During the Year, the Group had 4 innovative products approved for marketing by the NMPA, namely, Saitanxin(R) (Culmerciclib Capsules), Hernexeos(R) (Zongertinib Tablets), Putanning(R) (Meloxicam Injection (II)) and Anqixin(R) (Recombinant Human Coagulation Factor VIIa N01 for Injection). - In 2025, the Group’s sales of innovative products reached RMB 15.22 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 26.2%. In addition, the Group has established multiple R&D centers in Shanghai, Nanjing, Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities, and has successfully built diversified innovative technology platforms covering small molecules, protein degraders, siRNA, monoclonal/bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), inhalable formulations, transdermal patches and other fields. - As at 31 December 2025, the Group had a total of 39 innovative oncology drug candidates, 10 innovative liver/cardiometabolic drug candidates, 14 innovative respiratory/autoimmune drug candidates, and 6 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidates in the process of clinical trial application or above. Of these, 1 innovative oncology drug candidate and 2 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidates are in the marketing application stage; and 13 innovative oncology drug candidates, 1 innovative liver/cardiometabolic drug candidate, 5 innovative respiratory/autoimmune drug candidates, and 1 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidate are in Phase III clinical trials. Also, 9 innovative oncology drug candidates, 6 liver/cardiometabolic drug candidates, 5 innovative respiratory/autoimmune drug candidates, and 2 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidates are in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the Group had a total of 16 innovative oncology drug candidates, 3 innovative liver/cardiometabolic drug candidates, 4 innovative respiratory/autoimmune drug candidates, and 1 innovative surgery/analgesia drug candidate in Phase I clinical trials. - Focus V(R) (Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsules) is a novel small molecule multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been approved for 10 indications. It has several new indications currently in Phase III clinical studies, including first-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and first-line pancreatic cancer, with plans to gradually submit marketing applications within the next two years. - From 2023 to 2025, the Group obtained marketing approval for 7 national category 1 innovative oncology drugs, namely, Saitanxin(R) (Culmerciclib capsule), Hernexeos(R) (Zongertinib table), Yilishu(R) (Efbemalenograstim alfa Injection), Andewei(R) (Benmelstobart Injection), Anboni(R) (Unecritinib Fumarate Capsules), Anluoqing(R) (Envonalkib Citrate Capsules), and Anfangning(R) (Garsorasib Tablets). It also obtained marketing approval for 4 oncology biosimilars, including Anbeisi(R) (Bevacizumab Injection), Delituo(R) (Rituximab Injection), Saituo(R) (Trastuzumab for Injection), and Paletan(R) (Pertuzumab Injection). The sales volume of these products accelerated rapidly in 2025, and they have become important contributors to the Group’s revenue growth. - Tianqing Ganmei(R) (Magnesium Isoglycyrrhizinate Injection) is the fourth-generation of glycyrrhizic acid preparation that has been approved for 3 indications. During the Year, the Group made efforts to strengthen academic promotion, expanding doctor coverage and gaining recognition from experts through academic conferences at all levels, while vigorously exploring new patients to expand into new markets, and actively promoting retrospective research to provide more academic evidence for its clinical use. - TQC3721 (PDE3/4 inhibitor) is a dual PDE3/4 inhibitor currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials in China for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Group is developing a variety of dosage forms of TQC3721: a suspension for inhalation is in Phase III clinical trials, and an inhaled dry powder formulation is in Phase II clinical trials. The different dosage forms are expected to further enhance patient compliance. - Zepolas(R)/Debaian(R) (Flurbiprofen Cataplasms) is the first domestically produced cataplasms approved for marketing in China, ranking first in the market share of topical analgesia for many years. The Group focuses on the development of highpotential regions, further expanding its market coverage and gradually increasing its production capacity to meet the booming market demand, driving the sustained rapid sales growth of Zepolas/Debaian. The second-generation flurbiprofen patch developed by the Group is expected to be approved for marketing within one year. With formulation enhancements, the second-generation product can significantly improve the transdermal absorption of the drug and enhance the adhesiveness of the plaster, thereby improving patient compliance. HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (“Sino Biopharmaceutical” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) (HKEX stock code:1177), a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical conglomerate in the PRC, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the “Year”). During the Year, the Group's revenue increased by approximately 10.3% to approximately RMB31.83 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations (as reported) was approximately RMB2.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of approximately 22.0%. Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent from the continuing operations were approximately RMB13.02 cents, an increase of approximately 24.0% over last year. Underlying profit attributable to owners of the parent totaled approximately RMB4.54 billion, a year-on-year increase of approximately 31.4%. The Group’s liquidity remained strong, with cash and bank balances classified as current assets of approximately RMB12.18 billion, bank deposits classified as non-current assets of approximately RMB10.25 billion, wealth management products of approximately RMB10.56 billion in total, and total fund reserves of approximately RMB32.99 billion for the Year. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend payment of HK5 cents per share (2024: HK4 cents). Together with an interim dividend of HK5 cents already paid, the total dividend for the year amounts to HK10 cents (2024: HK7 cents). Sales: Innovation-driven growth fuels sustained sales momentum During the Year, the Group consistently increased investments to enhance R&D quality and efficiency, which led to a marked strengthening of R&D capabilities, driving sustained sales revenue growth and delivering substantial results. Sales of innovative products increased by 26.2% year-on-year to approximately RMB15.22 billion, accounting for approximately 47.8% of the Group’s revenue. If the sales is categorized by therapy field, sales of oncology drugs increased by 22.8% year-on-year to approximately RMB13.18 billion, accounting for approximately 41.4% of the Group's revenue. Sales of surgical/analgesic medications increased by 12.8% year-on-year to approximately RMB5.03 billion, accounting for approximately 15.8% of the Group's revenue. In the field of oncology, the Group has a comprehensive layout in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), covering the full-line treatment of multiple subtypes. Focus V(R) (Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsules) has been approved for 10 indications, and several new indications are currently in the marketing application or Phase III clinical trial stage. Its combination therapy has demonstrated superior efficacy in the treatment of lung cancer. From 2023 to 2025, the Group obtained approval for and launched a total of 7 national category 1 innovative oncology drugs and 4 oncology biosimilars. The sales volume of these products accelerated rapidly in 2025, and they have become important contributors to the Group’s revenue growth. In the field of surgery/analgesia, Zepolas(R)/Debaian(R) (Flurbiprofen Cataplasms) have ranked first in market share of topical analgesia for many years. The second-generation flurbiprofen patch is anticipated to receive marketing approval within the year and is expected to strengthen its market leadership through this dosage form upgrade. Meanwhile, Putanning(R) (Meloxicam Injection (II)), China’s first once-daily long-acting analgesic NSAIDs injection, was approved for marketing by the NMPA and the FDA in May 2025 and has been included in the NRDL in 2025. It is expected to become another blockbuster product for the Group in pain management area. R&D: Technology-driven advancements significantly enhance R&D quality and efficiency R&D innovation has always been the key driving force of the Group. The Group has established multiple R&D centers in places including Shanghai, Nanjing, Beijing, and Guangzhou, and has successfully built diversified innovative technology platforms covering such fields as small molecules, protein degraders, siRNA, monoclonal/bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), inhalation formulations, and transdermal patches. For the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group’s total R&D investment amounted to approximately RMB 6.32 billion, accounting for approximately 19.8% of Group revenue. The Group also attaches tremendous importance to the protection of intellectual property rights and actively files patent applications to enhance its core competitiveness. During the Year, the Group filed 1,167 new patent applications and received 273 patent grants. As at the end of the Year, the Group had accumulated 5,724 valid patent applications and obtained 2,120 valid patent grants. Prospects: Focusing on innovation and firmly promoting internationalization strategy Looking ahead, the Group will continue to focus on innovation and remain deeply committed to four core therapeutic areas – oncology, liver / cardiometabolic diseases, respiratory/autoimmune diseases, and surgery/analgesia. It will leverage AI to deeply empower the entire R&D process and continuously strengthen its R&D and innovation capabilities to drive steady business growth. Over the next three years (2026-2028), the Group’s innovation pipeline is expected to experience another wave of explosive growth, with nearly 20 national category 1 innovative drugs expected to be approved for marketing, including multiple blockbuster products with first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) potential. It is expected that by the end of 2028, the total number of innovative products launched by the Group will be around 40, positioning them as the core driver of business growth. At the same time, the Group will firmly advance its internationalization strategy. In February 2026, the Group announced that it had granted Sanofi an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Rovadicitinib, with the right to receive payments of up to US$1.53 billion, plus tiered royalties of up to double digits based on annual net sales of Rovadicitinib. Going forward, out-licensing will become another important source of revenue for the Group, continuously injecting strong, new momentum into its performance growth and formally launching a second growth curve supported by revenue from internationalization. In addition, the Group remains committed to adhering to the "win-win cooperation" philosophy and is dedicated to building an open and diverse innovation ecosystem. Through in-depth cooperation with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and scientific research institutions, the Group is accelerating the aggregation of high-quality global resources, promoting the co-creation and sharing of innovative outcomes, and continuously strengthening its market leadership. Through the integration of high-quality resources such as LaNova Medicines and Hygieia, the Group has significantly strengthened its R&D capabilities in cutting-edge fields, including tumor immunology and siRNA. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to drive innovation through its dual engines of internal R&D and strategic cooperation, accelerate its development through internationalization, and make steady progress towards its strategic goal of becoming a world-class innovative pharmaceutical company. For detailed information on the Group’s results for the Year, please refer to the official announcements uploaded by the Group to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website and its official website. About Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:1177) Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading, innovative R&D-driven pharmaceutical group in China. Its business covers the entire industrial chain, including R&D platforms, intelligent manufacturing, and a robust sales system. Its products encompass a wide range of biologics and chemical drugs, with a strong presence in four core therapeutic areas: oncology, liver/cardiometabolic diseases, respiratory/autoimmune diseases, and surgery/analgesia. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2000, was included as a constituent of the MSCI China Index in 2013, became a constituent of the Hang Seng Index in 2018, and was added to the Hang Seng Stock Connect Biotech 50 Index and the Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 25 Index in 2020. The company has been named among the "Top 50 Global Pharmaceutical Companies" by the authoritative U.S. magazine Pharm Exec for seven consecutive years, and has been recognized as one of the "Top 50 Best Companies in Asia" by Forbes Asia for three consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.sbpgroup.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

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