

SINGAPORE, Mar 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Choosing where to place your savings in Singapore is an important financial decision that requires careful consideration. With many banks offering different types of accounts, it is easy to get confused. However, picking the right one is the first step to reaching your financial goals, whether you are saving for a dream wedding, a new home, or a retirement fund. The good news is that you no longer need to spend a whole afternoon waiting at a bank branch. You can now open a bank account online in just a few minutes using your phone or computer. Here is a simple guide to help you choose the best account for your needs in 2026. Identify Your Financial Habits Before focusing on interest rates, consider how you manage your money on a daily basis. Savings accounts in Singapore usually fall into two categories: The Active Saver: These accounts give you high interest rates, but you have to make a few mandatory transactions each month. Usually, you need to credit your salary and spend a set amount on your credit card. The Passive Saver: These accounts help you earn bonus interest just for keeping your money in the account and letting it grow. You do not need to worry about credit card spending or paying bills. Compare Interest Rates Before opening a bank account online, make sure you compare the interest rates. Many basic accounts offer low interest rates. To make your money grow, you should look for bonus interest. For example, a high-interest account can offer between 2% and 5% depending on the rules you follow. If you have SGD 50,000, the difference between a basic account and a high-interest one could be hundreds of dollars in extra cash every year. Always check the effective interest rate, which tells you the real amount you will earn after all the levels are counted. Look for Welcome Promotions Banks in Singapore are always competing for your business. When you open a bank account online, you can often grab a welcome gift, such as cash credits or rewards. These promotions are a great way to get a head start on your savings. Just make sure to check the dates, as many of these flash deals only last for a few months. Check the Fees and Minimums Even a great account can lose you money if you are not careful about fees. Before you sign up, check for these three things: Minimum balance: Most accounts require maintaining a certain amount of money in the account at all times. If the balance drops below this limit, the bank may charge you a monthly fee.

Most accounts require maintaining a certain amount of money in the account at all times. If the balance drops below this limit, the bank may charge you a monthly fee. Initial deposit: Some accounts require at least SGD 1,000 to get started.

Some accounts require at least SGD 1,000 to get started. ATM access: Make sure the bank has plenty of ATMs near your home or office so you do not get charged for using the machine of another bank. Open an Account Online Once you have picked the right account, the final step is to fill out your application. In Singapore, you can use Singpass MyInfo to fill out your application automatically. When you open a bank account online, your details, such as your NRIC, address, and income, are pulled directly from the government database, thus reducing paperwork. Most accounts are approved almost instantly, and you can start using your new digital card right away. Final Thoughts Choosing a savings account is not just about finding the highest interest rate. It is about finding the one that fits how you live. If you are a busy professional who already uses a credit card, an active account is perfect. If you just want to set your money aside and forget it, a passive account is better. By taking 10 minutes to compare your options today, you can ensure that every dollar you earn works as hard as you do. Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not have any regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific person. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author. This article shall not be regarded as an offer, recommendation, solicitation or advice. You may wish to consult your own professional advisers about this article, in particular, a financial professional before making financial decisions. Any past events, trends and/or performance referred to in this article may not necessarily be indicative of future events, trends or performance. This article is based on certain assumptions and reflects prevailing conditions as at the time of publication, which are subject to change at any time without notice. The author and publisher of this article as well as any other parties associated with this article make no representation or warranty of any kind, whether express, implied or statutory, in respect of this article and accept no liability or responsibility for the completeness or accuracy of this article or any error, inaccuracy or omission relating to this article and/or any consequence, injury, loss or damage howsoever suffered by any person relating to this article, in particular, arising from any reliance by any person on this article. Publishers or platforms may be compensated for access to third party websites. Contact Information:

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager SOURCE: iQuanti





Topic: Press release summary

Source: iQuanti, Inc.

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Crypto, Exchange, FinTech

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