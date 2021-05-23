Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 23, 2021
Friday, 7 May 2021, 18:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Butterfly Protocol
Butterfly Protocol Announces New Program to Allow Full Blockchain Top-Level Domain Sponsorship and Control

Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Butterfly Protocol (www.butterflyprotocol.io), the blockchain-based web naming system built for the decentralized internet, today announced that it is opening up additional sponsorship options for top-level domains (TLDs), allowing anyone to create and totally control their own decentralized, token-powered ecosystem. This move compliments the original sponsorship option where TLDs can be sponsored and are controlled by the common governance contract.

The movement to a decentralized web has been accelerating recently due to highly visible censoring such as Facebook's ban on allowing Donald Trump access to posting, the takedown of the Parler social media app and the continuing restrictions on free speech by authoritarian governments. Blockchain domain systems such as Unstoppable Domains, Handshake and ENS have been paving the way for making the decentralized and distributed web accessible and Butterfly is taking that access to a new level.

As opposed to the existing platforms, Butterfly allows for the sponsorship of practically any TLD. Rather than being stuck in the confines of .crypto or .eth as TLDs, sponsors can create their own such as .token, .defi or even .trump, .biden, or .obama. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Butterfly does not limit the community to what can be created but there are measures being initiated soon to discourage the use of existing TLDs from other sources and those that are clearly trademarked.

The process to sponsor TLDs can come in two forms. The light version where anyone can go to the ButterflyProtocol.io domain panel and contribute approximately 9000 BFLY tokens to initiate the creation. Or the custom option where it requires 100,000 BFLY tokens for complete control of that TLD's domain environment. For custom requests, Butterfly support works directly with the sponsor for the creation of the TLD and the subTokens associated with that name.

To learn more about the Butterfly Protocol, the BFLY token and how to participate in the quickly evolving decentralized web, please click here.

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol is a blockchain-based web naming system built for the decentralized internet. Butterfly's Decentralized Autonomous Organization offers a registry platform that allows people to purchase top-level domains using cryptocurrency in the form of its utility token, BFLY. Butterfly Protocol uses blockchain technology to create a system similar to ICANN without centralized control. Butterfly Protocol allows anyone to suggest, sponsor, or bid on the creation of new top-level domain names, and receive a share of the tokens associated with the name, which they can use to create subdomains and continue growing the decentralized web. Along with domain names, Butterfly allows for each domain address to be used for several unique functionalities, including cryptocurrency transactions, messaging, and social media.

COMPANY CONTACT: info@bproto.io

Source: Plato Data Intelligence (bit.ly/2RsurmV)


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Butterfly Protocol
Sectors: FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aismixer Launches Its Coin Shuffle Service Platform, Protecting Users' Privacy  
May 23, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
BYD Builds One-millionth New Energy Passenger Car  
May 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
DHG LTD Releases Mogu Mobile App for Home WiFi and IoT Device Management  
May 22, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Highlights how Plant Science is 'Part of the Solution' on Biodiversity Day  
May 21, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Motul partners Suzuki for Singapore launch of all-new Suzuki Swift Sport  
May 21, 2021 11:35 HKT/SGT
Positivity reigns among the Filipino video industry's top leaders at AVIA's Philippines In View  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Partners with Endpoints News on Deconvoluting Inflammation and Immunology for Clinical Trials  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)  
May 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors  
May 21, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Promotes Innovative Food & Beverage R&D, Fulfils Corporate Social Responsibility  
May 20, 2021 19:46 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       