Source: GBA Blockchain and Liberty for All A pillar of the Civil Rights Movement, Dr Robert J. Brown, will keynote a global blockchain leadership event.

Washington, D.C., May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Broadcast live from Washington DC, June 18-19, 2021, with contributions from chapters around the globe, GBA will virtually present its annual state of the union to the world. The GBA global leadership team will present their blockchain results so far and discuss where we are headed for the next decade.



Dr. Robert J. Brown



The featured Keynote speaker, Dr Robert Brown will share his wisdom gained from decades of working with world leaders, industry titans, and civil rights leaders. The Washington Post called him a "World Class Power Broker". Just some of his many accomplishments include:



- Key advisor to the late Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

- Involved in the Robert Kennedy campaign

- Special Assistant to President Richard Nixon

- Close friend and confidant of Nelson Mandela

- Consulted with many prominent US corporations on race relations and crisis management

- Worked on the committee that established legislation creating the Office of Minority Business Enterprise within the US Department of Commerce

- Signed the documents that increased historical funding for black colleges & universities under President Nixon

- Serves on the boards of numerous universities and corporations

- He holds eleven honorary doctorate degrees from prestigious institutions of higher learning



Dr Brown has handled communications and race relations during pivotal moments of the civil rights movement. His ability to build bridges between Democrats and Republicans during the Civil Rights heyday, makes him an exceptional choice for blockchain leaders who will face inevitable backlash as this technology revolutionizes the landscape for many in power. How are we to move forward in a respectful and mutually beneficial manner?



As blockchain technology continues to disrupt every industry, GBA influencers will need to hear the lessons learned from this icon of history. The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is honored to have Dr Brown as a keynote speaker for Blockchain and Liberty for All.



"Political freedom must be accompanied by economic freedom for people to be truly free. Blockchain Technology is a new frontier in the economic landscape," says Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA.



You do not want to miss this event. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/block4all



