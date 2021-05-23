Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 23, 2021
Saturday, 8 May 2021, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: X World Games
X World Games Secures $1.2 Million Funding led by Top Crypto Venture Funds

Singapore - May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The X World Games (XWG) is excited to announce a $1.2M funding from institutional investors, including NGC, FBG Capital, Longling Capital, SNZ, Moonwhale Ventures, AU21, Kyros Ventures and BTX Capital. This investment funding marks a critical milestone in XWG's initial stage.

The X World Games is a decentralized gaming ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain. Players can create, tokenize and trade customized in-game items with the ability to socialize with other crypto gaming communities.

Dream Card is the first blockchain trading card game on the X World Games platform using Non-Fungible Token. Gamers can obtain different ACG character cards and customize them with unique equipment, making the game more interesting and creative.

"X World Games is featured with low gas fees, fast-minting ability, and decentralized governance, providing a one-stop solution for blockchain gamers, and we are very amazed with this project," said the investor of LongLing Capital, a digital asset firm with AUM over 2 Billion.

"With our due diligence, we found X World Games already built a huge existing global-community base and had mature experience in NFT-gaming developing," said the investor from FBG Capital, a top digital asset firm in the blockchain-based market.

The traditional gaming industry is facing a tricky problem - inflation from the in-game economy, which leads to an unfriendly gaming experience. However, NFT can perfectly solve this issue based on its traits of indivisibility, irreplaceability, and uniqueness.

Fernando Liu, the CEO of X World Games, believes that NFT will provide a whole new era to the gaming industry, especially in decentralized gaming economics, with a more fair, balanced, and diversified ecosystem.

"X World Games' goal is to build a new blockchain game-based ecosystem, including NFT exchange, cross-chain bridge mechanism, DeFi swap & staking, and a game metaverse of creation and play. It will be more like a social network than just a gaming platform," added Erick, the CMO of X World Games.

The Dream Card game was initiated in 2019, inspired by the successful Pokemon Trading Card Game. Its former version of the game, Belle Battle Musou, has been available on iOS and android since 2017.

According to taptap.com, Belle Battle Musou has over 300,000 gamers in the global community and more than 60 million card owners, which placed a stepping-stone for X World Games' successful launch.

The XWG team is committed to creating a new ecosystem where crypto and non-crypto gamers can create and play their games, and there will be more games to launch in the near future.

To get more information about X World Games, please follow X World Games on social channels.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xwg_games
Telegram: https://t.me/xworldgames
Medium: https://xwg-games.medium.com

Media Contact
Company: X World Games
Contact: Ada Yuan, COO
E-mail: marketing@xwg.games
Website: https://xwg.games/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xwg_games?s=21

SOURCE: X World Games




Topic: Press release summary
Source: X World Games

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aismixer Launches Its Coin Shuffle Service Platform, Protecting Users' Privacy  
May 23, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
BYD Builds One-millionth New Energy Passenger Car  
May 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
DHG LTD Releases Mogu Mobile App for Home WiFi and IoT Device Management  
May 22, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Highlights how Plant Science is 'Part of the Solution' on Biodiversity Day  
May 21, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Motul partners Suzuki for Singapore launch of all-new Suzuki Swift Sport  
May 21, 2021 11:35 HKT/SGT
Positivity reigns among the Filipino video industry's top leaders at AVIA's Philippines In View  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Partners with Endpoints News on Deconvoluting Inflammation and Immunology for Clinical Trials  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)  
May 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors  
May 21, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Promotes Innovative Food & Beverage R&D, Fulfils Corporate Social Responsibility  
May 20, 2021 19:46 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       