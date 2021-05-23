

Singapore - May 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital asset exchange, Gate.io plans to launch NFT Magic Box, a platform for creating and auctioning NFTs. This is one of the first NFT trading platforms for minting, creation, promotion and auction. NFT Magic Box interacts with the GateChain protocol to provide a cost-efficient and high-performance blockchain so that artists can focus on the creation process. With over 4 million users from across the world, artists will have access to all the audience and can benefit immensely from the current demand for NFT's. NFT Magic Box consists of two components: the NFT avant-garde creation platform and the NFT auction & trading platform. The NFT avant-garde platform allows users to upload their works via an NFT to create and express themselves. Users may create their NFT on the Magic Platform for free. Gate.io will focus on sought-after creative work and provide technical support and institutional docking for our users. This model allows users to monetize their creative works and follow their passions. The NFT auction and trading platform will provide two trading options: fixed price transaction and auction. Creative pieces built on Gate.io NFT or other NFT platforms can be displayed and auctioned in the marketplace. A vast proportion of the revenue from the sales will be paid to the creators. A small portion will go towards Gate.io NFT artistic fund and will be used to support contract creators on the platform. "NFT Magic Box platform is the world's first centralized trading platform which focuses on incubation and asset management in the blockchain and the digital currency field. Gate.io NFT Magic Box will connect NFT artists, institutions, and subscribers to become a major source for NFT trading, market education, and liquidity expansion. Artists, users, and professional NFT institutions will experience all the functions on the platform, such as inexpensive minting, work display, and sales. Together, we will explore the infinite possibilities of NFT's in terms of artistic value and application. Everyone can be an NFT artist," Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io, said in a statement. What does it mean for the artists, users and buyers? According to the exchange, NFT supporters can trade valuable creations in games, music, art, and sports on the NFT Magic Box. Users can benefit from high-mobility and low-fee transactions. Authors can create their NFT at a low cost and enjoy maximum market exposure as well as copyright value stimulus. Gate.io NFT market supports auctions and fixed-price transactions. Holders can choose to sell NFT at a fixed price or via an auction. The highest bidder will get the NFT. At present, we support BTC/USDT/GT payment. In the future, we will support more digital assets. Surge, Stimulus and Support Financial support Gate.io will set up an exclusive NFT fund that will be used for training, salon, study tour, exhibitions, and other activities for artists on the platform. Data support There will be global stations, vertical communities, cooperative media, and other nodes which will attract millions of users, to help showcase artists' works and activities in the NFT area. Activity support Gate.io will guide all the stakeholders to leverage the platform in the best way possible for online and offline activities. Brand support Resources like funds, venues, and transmission for our cooperative institutions will add to the value NFT Magic Box brings to the table. Gate.io NFT Magic Box will officially be launched in a few months. However, Gate.io is running a recruitment drive to recruit talent worldwide, including spectacular artists, highly creative users, and celebrities in the NFT curation area. About Gate.io Gate.io enables a new generation of global traders with the tools to access the revolutionary age of cryptocurrencies. The "Gate ecosystem" consists of Gate.io, Wallet.io, HipoDeFi and GateChain. Gate.io enables blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 470 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 4 million users from over 150 countries. It is a one-stop-shop for spot, margin trading, futures, perpetual contracts, staking, C2C loans, options and DeFi. At Gate.io, we strive to provide a platform that's fast, easy to use and welcoming to everyone. Check us out on Twitter and YouTube for interesting updates, reward campaigns and more. Media contact

Company: Gate.io

Contact: Diksha Sharma, Head of Communications

Facebook: https://facebook.com/gateioglobal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gate_io

E-mail: business@gateio.me

Website: https://www.gate.io/ SOURCE: Gate.io





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Gate.io



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

