Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 23, 2021
Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 03:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Duet Protocol
Duet Protocol closes first-round funding at US$3 million

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 9th May 2021, Duet Protocol announced the closure of US$3 million in the first round of investment.




Duet identifies itself as the world's first multi-chain synthetic asset protocol with a hybrid mechanism of over-collateralization and algorithm stabilization.

The first-round investment was led by OmniLAB, DraperDragon, Everest Ventures Group, One Block Capital, Moonwhale Ventures, Dutch Crypto Investors, LD Capital, Zonff Partners, Cabin VC, ArkStream Capital, individual investors include cofounder of BIT Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) and the partners of A&T Capital.

OmniLAB is the investment fund that backed the world's first stablecoin (on OmniLayer) circulation specification for Lightning Network. DraperDragon Innovation Fund is a core member of Draper Venture Network and mainly focuses on investing in US-China cross-border startups.

The second round of investment and regional partners around the globe will be announced by Duet in the coming days.

Synthetic assets paradigm path selection

The Crypto market is a high-speed self-evolving dynamic ecosystem in which DeFi is pioneering massive adoption and mechanism innovation. "Duet is bridging the gap between real-world assets and crypto markets and we are convinced that synthetic assets are the optimal approach to connect these two worlds," J.Bach, one of the core founding members of Duet protocol quoted.

Duet synthetic assets are targeting the stock market. Compared with the current alternatives, Duet claims to deliver a unique design to optimize minting and trading.

1. Openness and user-friendly: Compared to Binance or FTX CM equity methods, on-chain synthetic assets minting on Duet are easier and friendly for investors, having no entry barriers, procedures cost, or single spot risk.

2. Multiple collateral positions: Synthetix and Linear protocols adopt the single asset deposit with sharing debt method. Whereas, Duet chooses multiple collaterals with separated CDPs, which reduce minters' risk and raises scalability.

3. Assets diversity and compatibility: Compared with MakerDAO's DAI and Mirror's UST, Duet accepts various types of synthetic assets and embraces wider ecosystems, and supports Ethereum, BSC, and other EVM compatible blockchains.

4. Compatibility: Duet provides transferable dAssets which could be leveraged in other DeFi protocols, compared with a perpetual-ish protocol which only supports long or short positions.

Establishing a financial world governed by DAO

The vision of Duet Protocol is to build an on-chain parallel space, with global partners and contributors, governed by DAO that enables the on-off ramp of Flat Assets (Traditional Assets) and Sharp Assets (Crypto Assets).

According to J.Bach, "Duet's innovative dual synthesis model can greatly improve the capital efficiency of user's funds. With Duet, the global investors would be able to create and allocate capital to any assets with only one digital wallet in a frictionless and user-friendly manner".

Get the latest from Duet on Twitter @duetprotocol

Media Contact:
Nitesh, Duet Protocol
E : contact@duet.finance
W: https://duet.finance
T : https://twitter.com/duetprotocol


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Duet Protocol
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aismixer Launches Its Coin Shuffle Service Platform, Protecting Users' Privacy  
May 23, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
BYD Builds One-millionth New Energy Passenger Car  
May 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
DHG LTD Releases Mogu Mobile App for Home WiFi and IoT Device Management  
May 22, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Highlights how Plant Science is 'Part of the Solution' on Biodiversity Day  
May 21, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Motul partners Suzuki for Singapore launch of all-new Suzuki Swift Sport  
May 21, 2021 11:35 HKT/SGT
Positivity reigns among the Filipino video industry's top leaders at AVIA's Philippines In View  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Partners with Endpoints News on Deconvoluting Inflammation and Immunology for Clinical Trials  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)  
May 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors  
May 21, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Promotes Innovative Food & Beverage R&D, Fulfils Corporate Social Responsibility  
May 20, 2021 19:46 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       