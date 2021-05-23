Thursday, 13 May 2021, 11:38 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC wins Accolade in AI Challenge Competition Extending recognized AI capabilities into ICT service management with Intelligence and Communications Transformation MiiND (ICT-MiiND) Strategy

HONG KONG, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) today announced the winning of Overall 1st Runner-up at the latest "AI Challenge Computer Vision - Identifying Surgical Instrument" (AI Challenge) competition. The award is a recognition of the company's AI expertise, and reaffirm its long-term commitment to place innovation at the center of its strategy - Innovation Never Stops.



"The award is a testament to CITIC Telecom CPC's team and our passion for exploring ideas and creating unique solutions for enterprises," said Esmond Li, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC.



Innovation and Intelligence - Transform the Future



To realize our motto "Innovation Never Stops", CITIC Telecom CPC has recently embarked on an innovative and intelligence transformation journey to cater for the changing needs of the future. At the heart of this transformation is the Intelligence and Communications Transformation MiiND (ICT-MiiND) Strategy. This strategy is guiding the company to transform from being a successful ICT solution provider into an intelligent technology-driven digitalization enabler. ICT-MiiND is also the powerhouse of the recent award-winning AI capabilities.



Integrating the latest technologies with innovative ideas, ICT-MiiND is the brain that leads enterprises to successful digital transformation. Building intelligence through advanced container technology; together with network, information security, and cloud computing solutions experience; fused years of practical experiences in digital transformation and resources from global technical partners, ICT-MiiND has developed the company's latest AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) platform, in which integrated with latest technologies like big data, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), internet of things (IoTs) and blockchain. Unlike other AIOps, ICT-MiiND provides different innovative and intelligent modules that integrated tailor-made and customized industry service scenarios to bring enterprises a smarter IT service management platform.



ICT-MiiND - Embracing Intelligent Innovation



Empowered by innovation and intelligence with smart learning and infrastructure, ICT-MiiND integrates full stack of services data to the ICT service platform. It performs periodic cycle of data collection, experience learning and correlation, as well as algorithmic analysis and modeling. This builds a foundation for developing a perception for dynamic business scenarios through understanding time, scenarios and industry applications. Through integrating this cognitive capability with the company's practical experiences and collective knowledge, ICT-MiiND can perform deep and self-learning to develop a self-evolving power that drives dynamic and continuous advancement.



Simply put, through cognitive thinking, digital tools and algorithms to correlate different business scenarios, ICT-MiiND develops automated, multi-dimensional analysis and assessment. ICT-MiiND can also continuously enhance its computational intelligence with machine learning and deep learning, in order to offer relevant responses that solve different business challenges and IT incidents with proactive solutions.



-- Strong AI capabilities: Riding on different innovative tools and algorithms, ICT-MiiND is developed to provide analysis in multiple layers to study existing data, review its integrity and detect missing data. Its machine learning capabilities can also identify regular IT operation patterns, align that with changing business priorities to detect different levels of business impact from any IT anomalies.



-- Simplicity and Precision: Deliver precise and comprehensive IT operation analysis through capturing massive volume of data from different incidents to develop AI and algorithmic modules and drive intelligent operation and maintenance capabilities. Analysis in dynamic perspectives - including factors like timing, correlations, cause and effect - enables inductive analysis to identify patterns and predictive analysis to forecast progression. A combination of these capabilities enable ICT-MiiND to actively detect anomalies and analyze root cause. It also provides a comprehensive macro view of the entire operations by reducing multiple and duplicating alerts.



-- Active and comprehensive monitoring: Aiming to turn passive monitoring into proactive enhancement, ICT-MiiND combines macro monitoring of the entire operations together with intelligent analysis that deepens IT resource planning. This combination can transform ICT services provisioning from simply meeting SLAs to proactively identifying areas to improve IT performance and user experiences.



-- Integrate business scenarios and human knowledge: Leverage the experience of managing different networks and IT challenges, as well as the understanding of individual customer's business processes, application architecture, infrastructure and security policies to develop business-driven AIOps algorithm. It demonstrates CITIC Telecom CPC's differentiating AI capabilities to develop AIOps tools that are unique from others in the market.



Innovation is part of our DNA



ICT-MiiND is an intelligent-driven strategy for the future. It rides on CITIC Telecom CPC's practical IT operations experiences, in-depth business knowledge and expertise in network, security and cloud into building different AIOps modules to provide exceptional IT services through intelligence.



Embracing years of practical experiences, deep industry knowhow with intelligent analysis and algorithmic capability, CITIC Telecom CPC is also deepening its innovation with the latest technologies like AR, IOTs and Blockchain, to form intelligent IT service management platform and applications, a true proactive digital business enabler.



Series of innovative offerings under the ICT-MiiND Strategy:



-- AR-driven service platform: Leverage wearable AR technology, the company offers remote operation and maintenance service - DataHOUSE(TM) AR Remote Hand. It transforms field engineers' operations, maintenance and troubleshooting processes, driving a future-ready field service era.



-- Blockchain-enabled business workflow tracking system manages application development and APIs to enable service governance. Some applications, including electronic leave application and electronic overseas travel application systems, are already supported by blockchain, while Sales management and CRM systems will be next.



-- Integrates facial recognition technology into thermal detection system, CITIC Telecom CPC creates groundbreaking AI thermal detection systems to monitor temperature and identify individual employees or visitors to enable higher level of public health and safety.



-- AI + SD-WAN is a network service that integrates AI, big data analytics and SD-WAN technologies. It achieves the integration between algorithmic analysis, WAN operations and linkages as well as application processing and business services delivery. Through intelligent analysis and smart machine learning of data across the network, it creates scenario planning through algorithmic and correlation analysis to design and develop dynamic routing to optimize network performance. It empowers enterprise customers to handle surging network traffic with an optimized network architecture.



"Supported by our global experiences, years of business knowhow and dedicated R&D capabilities for different industries, ICT-MiiND Strategy is not only a platform for intelligent IT service management, but the brain to empower digital success," said Daniel Kwong, Chief Information and Innovation Officer from CITIC Telecom CPC.



To know more about ICT-MiiND Strategy, please visit: https://www.citictel-cpc.com/EN/HK/Pages/ICT-MiiND



Demonstrating Precision in Computer Vision



Organized by Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and Hospital Authority, the AI Challenge is a competition that challenged contestants to build machine learning models to identify surgical instrument. The competition aims to explore the role of AI to assist human in performing surgical instrument counting at the hospital operating theatre - a task that takes place over hundred thousand times per year!



"Our dedicated Data Science and Innovation team has been building machine learning models since 2019 to digitize our internal operations. Through this competition, we'd like to benchmark our AI capabilities against others into solving other practical business problems," said Kwong.



"The award recognizes our expertise in AI to facilitate business operations, as well as our ability to extend these skills into different industries to provide enhanced services for our enterprise customers," added Kwong.



ICT-MiiND Roadmap



The introduction of ICT-MiiND marks only the first step of a three-stage development plan. In the second stage, ICT-MiiND is expected to integrate the newly acquired insight with advanced algorithm to offer predictive insights and response recommendations. Moving forward, ICT-MiiND is also expected to realize human-machine interactions and proactively support customers by providing recommendations and analysis using natural language processing (NLP) technologies and knowledge graph.



"ICT-MiiND demonstrates our commitment to deepen technology expertise towards endless innovation for our customers. It is the core for our transformation from an ICT solution provider into a technology-driven digitalization enabler," said Kwong.



About CITIC Telecom CPC



We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their ICT requirements with integrated digitalisation solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As enterprises digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieving industry-leading position, high agility and cost-efficiency through digitalisation.



Bringing with our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we have been offering professional local services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry knowhow, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



Media Contact:



Rowena Leung

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

(852) 2170 7536

Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.com









