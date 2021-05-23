Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 08:05 HKT/SGT Share:

Ireland, May 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce a new Ireland Chapter headed by Jillian Godsil (Chair) and Lisa Gibbons (Deputy Chapter Leader).



Jillian Godsil and Lisa Gibbons



Gerard Dache, executive director of GBA globally, welcomed the news: "Jillian has been a supporter of GBA for more than two years and we welcome her formal appointment as chapter lead with the support of Lisa Gibbons. Ireland is well known internationally as a hub for technology and it is great to see an active GBA chapter in-country."



Jillian is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and author. She chairs and speaks at Blockchain conferences internationally and is frequently listed in the top people of Blockchain globally. She changed the law in Ireland to allow bankrupts to run for public service in 2014 and ran in the European Parliamentary Elections in the same year, earning 11,500 a year in votes: not enough to get elected but enough to make a difference.



Lisa has more than 12 years' experience in the marketing space. Lisa currently offers her expertise to niche businesses focused on technology, eCommerce and start-ups and manages all European partnerships for Spendabit.co. Previously she managed ecommerce for CaminoWays.com, managed the Canadian market for Taxback.com and developed business and sports tourism for Campus Life Services at the University of Limerick.



Both Jillian and Lisa will take the lead in establishing meaningful engagement for individuals and organizations (government, private, and non-profit) who are interested in developing and implementing blockchain technology within Ireland.



The GBA is an international non-profit professional association with members located in 75+ countries. GBA's focus is on cultivating professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists, and those who want to learn about new and emerging digital currencies. Furthermore, GBA acts as a catalyst in creating a public dialogue around the creative, profitable, and positive use of blockchain technology at the intersection of government, finance, and the law.



Membership is available to government employees along with student organizations, private sector professionals, and corporations. Membership fees are waived for government employees. https://www.gbaglobal.org/membership



