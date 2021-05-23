Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 23, 2021
Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 08:21 HKT/SGT
Blockchain Ireland 2021: Blockleaders' founder Jillian Godsil to speak on 'Why Blockchain needs Women'

Ireland, May 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Now in its third year, Blockchain Ireland is hosting a week-long series of digital events to celebrate and educate the Irish audience on Blockchain, a truly transformational technology. This year the theme is: Blockchain: Foundation of Trust. Blockchain is most often recognised as the technology that underpins Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.




Jillian Godsil, co-founder and editor in chief of Blockleaders says: "I frequently speak on a global basis on why Blockchain needs Women and I am delighted to address this issue on home soil. While blockchain and cryptocurrency are one of the most dynamic and exciting industries today, there is sadly a huge dearth of women represented in this sector. Blockchain is too important to be left to men alone."

The Blockchain Ireland week runs from May 24 until May 27 and will offer digital events across the country covering social impact and public services, sustainability, start-ups and innovation, enterprise, developers and more. There is an impressive array of some X Speakers drawn from the World Economic Forum, the European Commission, Irish government, industry, academia, entrepreneurs, and the indigenous technology sector.

The line of up international speakers from Africa, Asia, Australia, and the United States will join speakers from Ireland to speak on use cases and experiences from craft brewing and bloodstock sales, to green energy and agri-food traceability.

The event is organised by Blockchain Ireland which is a non-profit organisation of state agencies, corporates, academics, and industry professionals, is working to share insights and expertise and to promote blockchain technology in Ireland.

For more information, please visit:
Event Link: www.blockchainireland.ie/blockchain-ireland-week-2021/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/35460107/
https://twitter.com/blockchain_irl

