Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 23, 2021
Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 10:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hermitage Capital
Hermitage Capital appoints Henry Zhang, former JPM investment banker as President and Managing Partner

HONG KONG, May 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 18, Hermitage Capital announced that former J.P. Morgan investment banker Henry Zhang will be joining as the firm's President and Managing Partner.




Mr. Sean Xiang, Founder of Hermitage Capital and Mr. Henry Zhang, President of Hermitage Capital




Henry Zhang has over a decade of investment banking experience and held various senior positions at bulge bracket investment banks including Executive Director of Investment Banking Division at J.P. Morgan, responsible for investment banking in China's transportation, logistics and enterprise technology sectors; Vice President and Operating Officer of China Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley; and Associate Director of Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Department at UBS. He has successfully led and participated in over 60 transactions with aggregate transaction value of over USD60 billion. Some of his landmark transactions include Meituan Dianping's USD4.2 billion Hong Kong IPO (the world's largest community e-commerce IPO ever), ZTO Express's USD1.4 billion U.S. IPO (the biggest U.S. IPO in 2016), and BOC Aviation's USD1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO (the world's biggest leasing IPO ever), and the RMB43.3 billion backdoor listing of S.F. Holding.

Moreover, Henry Zhang has led many landmark cross-border M&As in China and played a key role in the important negotiations. Some of the selected transactions include the acquisition of 49% stake of 10 global ports under the CMA CGM on behalf of China Merchants Port, the acquisition of 51.8% stake of Kerry Logistics on behalf of S.F. Holding, the acquisition of Toulouse Airport in France on behalf of Shandong Expressway and FPI, the sale of Istanbul Kumport (Turkey's third largest port) to a Chinese consortium comprised of China Merchants Group, COSCO and China Investment Corporation, the sale of a minority stake in Autostrade per l'Italia (Italy's largest expressway operator) to Silk Road Fund.

Sean Xiang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Hermitage Capital stated, "Henry Zhang has over a decade of experience in China and global capital markets. We believe that with his unique industry insights and outstanding deal sourcing capability, he will play a key role in developing Hermitage Capital into a leading private equity fund in Asia. I am very much looking forward to working with Mr. Zhang closely to continue investing in the leading enterprises in China's New Economy sectors, and to create excellent returns for our LPs."

Henry Zhang said: "Since its establishment in 2017, Hermitage Capital has become one of the fastest-growing private equity firms in Asia. The partners at Hermitage Capital all came from top-tier global financial institutions. I am thrilled to join this platform and looking forward to working with the best talent in the industry. "

About Hermitage Capital

Established in 2017, Hermitage Capital focuses on investing in the leading enterprises in China's New Economy sectors and has become one of the fastest-growing investment groups in Asia. It is headquartered in Hong Kong with an office in Shanghai. It has invested in 20 well-known private equity deals and the assets under management have exceeded USD1 billion. Four of its portfolio companies, namely Tencent Music (TME.US), Lufax (LU.US), 360 DigiTech (QFIN.US) and PINGAN OneConnect (OCFT.US) have been listed in the U.S. In addition it expects to have another five portfolio companies, including Ximalaya Inc. and WeDoctor Group, to be listed in Hong Kong or the U.S. by the end of 2021. Some of its other portfolio companies include Airwallex, Sensetime, Horizon Robotics, Medlinker, Ping An HealthKonnect, Haodf.com and VoxelCloud.



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hermitage Capital
Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aismixer Launches Its Coin Shuffle Service Platform, Protecting Users' Privacy  
May 23, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
BYD Builds One-millionth New Energy Passenger Car  
May 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
DHG LTD Releases Mogu Mobile App for Home WiFi and IoT Device Management  
May 22, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Highlights how Plant Science is 'Part of the Solution' on Biodiversity Day  
May 21, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Motul partners Suzuki for Singapore launch of all-new Suzuki Swift Sport  
May 21, 2021 11:35 HKT/SGT
Positivity reigns among the Filipino video industry's top leaders at AVIA's Philippines In View  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Partners with Endpoints News on Deconvoluting Inflammation and Immunology for Clinical Trials  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)  
May 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors  
May 21, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Promotes Innovative Food & Beverage R&D, Fulfils Corporate Social Responsibility  
May 20, 2021 19:46 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       