ADELAIDE, AUS, May 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest and most technologically advanced specialist bioanalytical laboratory for clinical trials is partnering with Endpoints News to share the latest on deconvoluting inflammation and immunology for clinical trials, in a webinar hosted by Endpoints News Editor Arsalan Arif.







Agilex Biolabs' Director, Immunoassay, Kurt J. Sales (B.Sc; B.Sc (MED) Hons; M.Sc, Ph.D, PGCM) said:



"Inflammation is a complex biological process involving a host of resident and recruited immune cells which are mobilized to infiltrate tissues in response to invading pathogens. These immune cells boast elevated numbers and heightened activation as they churn out inflammatory mediators, which act in unison to coordinate and modulate the immune response. Choosing the right bioanalytical platform for your immunology clinical trial is critical to data collection. But navigating the intricate inflammation process can be difficult."



In this webinar Dr Sales will examine what these platforms look like in use, and how should you go about selecting the right one. It will also identify the most common bioanalytical platforms used during clinical trials to measure levels of inflammatory mediators in biological fluids.



Using SARS-COV-2 samples, the webinar will cover a custom 10 analyte inflammatory panel and identify how the levels observed for these mediators in Covid patients compare with an uninfected patient's matrix.



It will also discuss how these platforms measure specific immunological markers in clinical trial subjects by flow cytometry.



May 25, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm EDT

Agilex Biolabs' world-class laboratories feature state-of-the-art equipment including Gyrolab Xplore, MSD Quickplex 120, Luminex Magpix, BD FACSymphony A3 flow cytometer and soon to be released, digital droplet quantitative real-time RT-PCR.



The company offers services for both small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity (PD) and biomarker bioanalysis utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay.



Australian clinical trials have remained open for business and Agilex Biolabs is a designated essential service so clients can be assured of study continuity.



Agilex Biolabs has more than 120 staff which includes 85 dedicated laboratory staff, and supports client pharma and biotech companies from US, Europe and APAC.



About Agilex Biolabs -- https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/



Agilex Biolabs, Australia's leading bioanalytical laboratory, has more than 24 years' experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. It has successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials from around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world's most attractive R&D rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia. Agilex Biolabs also offers toxicology services through its company TetraQ, an established GLP rodent toxicology facility in Australia.



Agilex Biolabs has the leading certifications including OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition. The company has recently expanded its main labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC and the USA. Watch the new lab video walkthrough at https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/new-labs-video



Agilex Biolabs specialises in bioanalysis of small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers and immunological pharmacodynamics assessments utilising LC-MS/MS, immunoassay (Mesoscale, Gyrolab, Luminex) and flow cytometry (BD FACSymphony A3, 20 colour cell analyser).



Agilex offers pharmacodynamics services that include immunobiology services using the latest state-of-the-art technology to support immunology, cell biology and mode of action assays, including:

- Immunophenotyping

- Receptor occupancy

- Cytokine release assays (whole blood or PBMC stimulation assays) and cytokine/biomarker profiling

- PBMC assays and cellular mechanism of action assays



