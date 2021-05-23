Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 23, 2021
Sunday, 23 May 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Aismixer
Aismixer Launches Its Coin Shuffle Service Platform, Protecting Users' Privacy

Hong Kong, May 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Aismixer has announced the launching of its coin shuffle platform which can protect users' privacy to the maximum extent. Coin shuffle, is a word that sounds dim and dark. But in fact, most coin shuffle services are legal. According to Chainalysis, an analysis institution, 8.1% of coin shuffle transactions are related to theft, and only 2.7% of coin shuffle transactions are used in the dark network market. Therefore, out of every 11 BTC coin shuffle transactions, only less than 1 BTC can be considered for illegal purposes.

Coin shuffle principle

Popularly speaking, coin shuffle is the way to completely anonymously hide one's own assets, so that it can be completely traceless. Coin shuffle principle: many people participate, a transaction includes a lot of input and output, it is difficult to find everyone's corresponding matter in the input and output, the relationship between input and output is in fact separated so that it is completely untraceable.

Privacy of Aismixer coin shuffle

Coin shuffle can protect users' privacy to the maximum extent. People's pursuit of the security and concealment of their assets has never stopped, and coin shuffle has filled the market demand for anonymous transactions to a certain extent. And coin shuffle reduces the traceability of the trading address. This feature not only enables it to be widely used in the grey economy, but also provides excellent asset protection for needy asset tycoons and entrepreneurs (those who do not want to reveal their wealth).

Coin shuffle is a high-profit project

At present, the service charges of decentralized coin shuffle are not low, ranging from 1% to 5%. Aismixer, for example, charges service charge of 1-5% at a time. The amount of coin shuffle service charge is closely related to the size of the service charge pool more or less. Considering of this, Aismixer has opened the coin shuffle pool. To put it simply, users can get coin shuffle commission by investing BTC, ETH, USDT and DOGE in coin shuffle. Now the daily dividend income is 3% and the subordinate commission is more rewarding. This is the most reasonable way to play the currency field in 2021. It not only promotes the anonymous development of the block chain, but there is also logical labor income to achieve.

Media Contact
Company: Aismixer
Contact: Media Team
Telegram: @abigali1
Whatsapp: +852 54260731
Video: https://youtu.be/htBqVj9_J-g
Website: https://www.aismixer.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Aismixer

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Aismixer Launches Its Coin Shuffle Service Platform, Protecting Users' Privacy  
May 23, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
BYD Builds One-millionth New Energy Passenger Car  
May 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
DHG LTD Releases Mogu Mobile App for Home WiFi and IoT Device Management  
May 22, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
CropLife Asia Highlights how Plant Science is 'Part of the Solution' on Biodiversity Day  
May 21, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Motul partners Suzuki for Singapore launch of all-new Suzuki Swift Sport  
May 21, 2021 11:35 HKT/SGT
Positivity reigns among the Filipino video industry's top leaders at AVIA's Philippines In View  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Partners with Endpoints News on Deconvoluting Inflammation and Immunology for Clinical Trials  
May 21, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)  
May 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors  
May 21, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Promotes Innovative Food & Beverage R&D, Fulfils Corporate Social Responsibility  
May 20, 2021 19:46 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       