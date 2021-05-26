Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 20:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Big CIO Show The 10th edition of Big CIO Show to host CIOs across India to unearth the potential of emerging tech for India The 10th global edition of Big CIO Show is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and NITI Aayog. The show will convene 350+ pre-qualified IT Leaders looking to build and embrace future-tech that brings significant impact to the nation's tech space.

INDIA, May 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th global edition of Big CIO Show, taking place virtually on 26 May 2021, will host CIOs and IT Decision Makers from cross industries (PAN India). These C-level attendees will have the opportunity to meet, network, learn and engage with some of the nation`s renowned technology thought-leaders and innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment; to find solutions for issues hindering their business and designated growth.







The show will witness ground-breaking collaborations of experts such as Dr Rajendra Kumar - Additional Secretary, MeitY, Government of India; Golok Kumar Simli - Chief of Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Sudhir Kanvinde - Executive Director - IT, Ministry of Ports Shipping, Government of India; Rajiv Ramanan - Director, Technology Partnerships, Freshworks Inc.; Harish Sekar - Senior Technical Evangelist, ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp; Atanu Roy - Group CIO, Biocon Group; Yask Sharma - CISO Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Ripu Bajwa - Director & GM - Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies; Rajesh Awasthi - Global Head of Cloud and MHS, Tata Communications; Sourav Sinha - CIO, IndiGo Airlines; to name a few.



The Big CIO Show will host ground breaking Tech Talks by some of the industry leaders such as:

- Sridhar S - VP, Managed Services - Cloud, Hosting and Security at Tata Communications Ltd, on the topic "Technology to Business Innovation with Unified Cloud Experience".

- Ranganath Sadasiva - CTO, Hybrid IT at Hewlett Packard Enterprise on the topic "Fuelling Edge-to-Cloud Digital Transformation".

- Veneet Sharma - Regional Sales Director - APAC (IAM) at Thales on "Somebody Else's Mistake: Our Learning" and

- Rajiv Raman - Director, Technology Partnerships at Freshworks Inc. on "The Greater Good- Building a digital-ready culture"; to name a few.



"CIOs are looking to embrace the fundamental shift from their focus on cost savings to becoming a primary driver of business innovation across all levels of business to achieve complete digital transformation," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.



Big CIO Show is officially sponsored by - Presenting Sponsor - Dell Technologies and AMD; Powered By Sponsor - TATA Communication; Co - Powered By Sponsor - Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Team Computers; Gold Sponsors: Thales and Technobind, Freshworks and Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine



Register at bit.ly/3vmdBFt to attend the event.



About Big CIO Show



Big CIO Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CIOs who are looking to explore new-age technologies and implementing them in their organisations.



For further details, please contact:

Monith M Shetty

Corporate Communication Executive

marketing@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Big CIO Show

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

