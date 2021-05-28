Thursday, 27 May 2021, 15:34 HKT/SGT Share:

- Digital Practice Summit Asia 2021 is part of The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021 series

Singapore, May 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Technology is at the core of modern finance processes and the speed and ability of businesses to adopt technology has become a differentiating factor towards revenue generation and growth opportunities. The newly launched Digital Practice Summit Asia 2021, set to be taking place on 16 June, LIVE ONLINE, is organised exclusively to help professionals working in accounting, bookkeeping, professional services firms and practices across Asia thrive and succeed in a highly competitive and ever-changing landscape of accounting.







At this one-day virtual summit, we will see over 40 leading and experienced partners and accountants speak across 25 interactive and engaging live panel discussions and presentations. 2 key channels, Practice Management and Business Advisory will be broadcasting simultaneously, and topics include "What do future-ready accounting firms look like?", "From bean counters to business advisors: Enriching your service offering", "Digital trends and opportunities for accounting practices" and "A step by step guide on how to future-proof your practice". Accounting practitioners can expect to gain new ideas to attain resilience, customer loyalty and advancement for themselves and their accounting practices.



Featured speakers at Digital Practice Summit Asia 2021 include:

- Yuit Ang, Managing Director, The Adventus Consultants

- Kyelie Baxter, Managing Partner, IQ Accountants

- Lielette Calleja, Director, All That Counts Pty Limited

- Will Farnell, Founder, Farnell Clarke

- Paul Gardner, CEO, Fresh Accounting

- Ingnee Goh, Managing Director, Axora Wealth Pte Ltd

- Elaine Lim, Director, Agere Accounting & Advisory Pte Ltd

- Charles Chen, Partner, Charles and Partners

- Yeong Seng Lim, Managing Partner, Kong, Lim & Partners LLP

- Michelle Lombard, Co-founder and CFO, Pixie B

- Lily Hii, Founder, Bookkeeping By Lily

- Debabrata Pal, Director, Cloud Trust, PwC Singapore

- Carissa Tan, APAC Marketing Lead, KeyPay

- Daniel Hustler, Education Manager - Asia, Xero

- Rebecca Mihalic, Director at BusinessDEPOT Sydney, Head of Accounting (APAC) at Practice Ignition



"Over the last five years, the accounting industry has become more tech-savvy than we ever anticipated, and at the centre of this is The Cloud. The Cloud has enabled greater efficiencies, accuracy, transparency, time and cost savings than businesses have ever known, giving you more time to focus on strategic planning, business growth and creating greater value for your clients. The Digital Practice Summit Asia is a great place to hear from industry experts about their learnings and insights. We are delighted to be a part of this event. Join us and discover the latest digital trends, and understand how we can help practices across Asia achieve greater success with our expertise," said Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Asia at Xero.

As the Summit's Title Sponsor, Xero will be joined by a range of its app partners, who will present fully integrated solutions in the Xero Connected App Partners Pavilion. Intuit QuickBooks, Fathom, Keypay, Practice Ignition and other industry leaders will also be showcasing the latest solutions for accountants in practices.



The one-day free-to-attend summit is expected to garner the attendance of over 700 Partners, Accountants and Bookkeepers from across Asia and beyond.



Details of the one-day virtual summit are as follows:

Digital Practice Summit Asia 2021

16 June 2021 | Virtual

Free-to-Attend

https://bit.ly/3oVf5E5



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. In 2020, we ran over 80 virtual events and total attendance across all shows was in excess of 70,000. For more information, please contact:- Lim Jia Le Marketing Executive Terrapinn Pte Ltd Tel: (65) 8133 1705 Email: jiale.lim@terrapinn.com





