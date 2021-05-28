Friday, 28 May 2021, 15:23 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Irish Diaspora Loan Fund Ireland ranked high on the list of the most preferred investment migration destination in Europe following Brexit

HONG KONG, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ireland ranked high on the list of the most preferred investment migration destinations in Europe following Brexit, according to updates from many institutions. Dublin is the most favourite destination for financial services firms moving jobs into the European Union after Brexit, according to a study by the consultancy EY.



As revealed in the EY Financial Services Brexit Tracker which monitors public statements made by 222 financial services firms, 36 financial services firms are considering or have confirmed relocating some UK operations and/or staff to Dublin. Of the 36 firms, nine are universal banks, investment banks and brokerages; 18 are wealth and asset managers; and 6 are insurers or insurance brokers.



After Dublin, Luxembourg is the second most popular destination for financial services firms and has attracted 29 companies in total. Frankfurt has attracted 23 companies in total, followed by Paris, which has drawn 20.



https://www.ey.com/en_ie/news/2021/03/ey-brexit-tracker-dublin-remains-most-popular-eu-relocation-city-for-uk-fs-firms



In addition, Ireland recently ranked second in the better-known "Golden Visa" rankings 2021 published by the citizenship planning platform Best Citizenships. According to Best Citizenships, Ireland moved up in rankings since last year, and remains one of the best residency programs in the world. The demand for Irish passports is at all-time high post-Brexit due to the country's use of English, high standard of living and globally recognised educational institutions.



Source: https://bit.ly/3v7YK19



To cater to the increasing demand for more information on living and working in Ireland, The Irish Diaspora Loan Fund ("IDLF"), one of the approved products under Ireland's Immigrant Investor Program (IIP), is launching a five-session seminar series in Hong Kong in June to share with participants practical aspects of Irish living. Representatives from IDLF and distinguished speakers in their respective areas will share with participants practical aspects of living, working, and planning education for oneself and children for IIP investors.



The planned topics be covered in the sessions are as follows:



Date Topic

5 June 2021 Overview of Ireland, the IIP and IDLF

12 June 2021 Education in Ireland

19 June 2021 Ireland as Europe's technology capital

26 June 2021 Properties in Ireland

3 July 2021 The financial service sector in Ireland



The seminar sessions will start at 3pm at:

Lounge, Level 19 Two Chinachem Central, 26 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.

Registration for the first two sessions is now open at https://bit.ly/3yAPWDc



Kim McNair, IDLF's Regional Manager for Asia stationed in Hong Kong, said: "We are excited to share with entrepreneurs, professionals and high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong practical aspects of relocating, living, working and planning education in Ireland to facilitate their smooth transition into the Irish community as and when they decide on enrolling in IIP and relocating to this beautiful and prosperous EU country. We believe that seminar-style settings will allow participants to get the most out of their attendance."



About Irish Diaspora Loan Fund



Irish Diaspora Loan Fund ("IDLF") is a low-risk investment fund authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. It offers the opportunity for foreign investors to invest in Ireland in return for long term residency status.



IDLF is an asset-backed mutualised debt fund which offers a very secure option for investors seeking to access the Irish Immigrant Investor Visa Programme. The fund ensures maximum protection of investor funds, by following a conservative, low-risk loan investment policy. It issues innovative finance to a portfolio of Irish businesses which will each increase employment levels throughout the lifetime.



Its board of directors includes seasoned, successful business and finance leaders and a former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland. Website: www.idlf.ie



