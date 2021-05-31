Monday, 31 May 2021, 20:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, May 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Having hosted some of the industry's biggest tech conferences and high-level summits all over the world, Trescon is now venturing into the OTT space. World OTT Show will congregate renowned thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators from Asia on 17 June 2021, in a constructive, open-dialogue, virtual environment.







More than 400 million people now use OTT video streaming services across the Asia Pacific region, with over 69 per cent of video viewers in the region watch streaming videos at least once a week.



"In 2021, the streaming providers in Asia have a massive opportunity to take their services to a global audience. Many of the conversations we have with some of the providers in this region are precisely about how we can scale their services offering beyond a regional play into a global one and I think we'll start seeing a lot more of these regional Asian OTT services go global and build significant businesses for themselves outside their own borders," said Paolo Cuttorelli, VP and GM at Evergent.



As many consumers are forced to stay confined in their homes and on their electronic devices due to the Covid-19, OTT consumption across Asia has witnessed a surge like never before. It has become one of the fastest-growing media channels in the region grabbing the advertiser's attention.



"Southeast Asia's video streaming market continues to experience massive growth and platform owners across verticals are placing huge investment bets. World OTT Show offers a platform to exchange varied perspectives between media, telecoms, and broadcast to explore this avenue of business in the new normal," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The conference is designed to explore the endless possibilities of OTT products that are streamlined to focus on user interfaces, user behavior; enhanced streaming and storage technologies, and generating revenue through streamlined subscriptions.



Some of the powerful voices in the industry to share their expertise on OTT Monetization, Content OTT planning, Audio OTT, CX for OTT, and much more, include:



- Andreas Von Maltzahn, Co-Founder, iwonder, Singapore

- Adam Ware, VP, and GM - National Networks and Platforms, Sinclair Broadcast Group/STIRR, US

- Zubin Jimmy Dubash, COO Digital Businesses, Shemaroo, India

- Siddhartha Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Hungama Digital Media, India

- Anna Ysabel F. Driz, Director of Advertising Sales and Brand Solutions, WeTV iflix, Philippines

- Dushyantt Kohli, Chief Operating Officer, Khabri Audio platform, India



The conference will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.



World OTT Show is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - Setplex; Platinum Sponsor - Brightcove; Gold Sponsor - Evergent; Silver Sponsor - Limelight Networks; Bronze Sponsor - Smartlabs



To attend the show, register here: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/ott/asia/free-pass-registration



About World OTT Show



World OTT Show is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CxOs, OTT heads, and OTT directors among others, looking to explore the latest services and devices powered by OTT to transforms business functions.



The show is virtually hosting business leaders across industry sectors from ASIA who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world?s renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment.



