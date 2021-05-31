

London, UK, May 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Plethori, a cryptocurrency ETF investment platform, is offering investment opportunities into leading Insurance, NFT, and Oracle sectors. In the crypto world, investment opportunities are plenty, but can appear scattered and complex. Plethori plans to help solve this problem. As crypto becomes more mainstream, emerging projects are combining the best of the traditional and decentralized markets in order to offer the greatest investment opportunities to serious investors. One such company is Plethori, a one-of-a-kind cross-chain investment platform built on the Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains. Their goal: to deliver Cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to the masses via their platforms. Plethori is a Cryptocurrency ETF Investment Platform that allows the open trading and creation of trustless ETFs by utilizing blockchain technology and layer 2 solutions. The service will allow investors to deposit capital in the form of PLE tokens and invest in a wide range of ETFs enabling investment into entire industries in cryptocurrency such as insurance, oracles, NFTs, Derivatives, Polkadot ecosystem projects, and many more. The cross-chain investment platform recently partnered with Shield Finance — a multichain DeFi insurance aggregator. Shield Finance has developed an insurance aggregator which enables investors to protect their portfolio against ‘black swan events such as hacks, exploits, rug pulls, market crashes. The partnership will provide Plethori's users with the power to insure their investments against negative price movement. Shield Finance will deploy Market Crash Protection contracts to cover the $PLE token. Holders will be able to insure their tokens against loss, giving them the ability to sell their $PLE at a guaranteed price (irrespective of current market price). Plethori also has plans to explore deploying the same insurance contracts to cover their range of available ETFs. Plethori Brings Financial Inclusiveness Soon to be launched on the ethereum layer 2 solution Optimism, Plethori will be able to offer their users ultra-low transaction fees and fast trading whilst maintaining high security. The platform shall also provide ERC-721 integration, rewarding ETF creation and trading achievements and gratifying investment and trading. Plethori will utilize the Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystems, empowering traders by providing a wide range of ETF tokens to trade and invest in. This will allow for the leveraging of technology from both blockchains. The service will allow investors to create fully decentralized ETFs that can then be traded which will earn creators a share of the subsequent transaction fees. The leaderboard system will reward top-performing fund creators with NFTs which give perks on the platform and partner project platforms such as early access to releases and higher staking APY. Some of the key features on the platform include: Metamask Wallet connectivity for trustless non-custodial transactions; Blank Wallet integration for secure, private transactions; ultra-low fees on transactions; margin trading; leveraged trading; advanced charting features; detailed asset information; cryptocurrency market analytics; portfolio management tools; PLE token staking and farming and a lot more. Plethori Governance Plethori Governance is the governance platform and a community forum where PLE token holders will be able to submit proposals and vote on platform changes which will be vetted and executed by using governance contracts. The community will be able to communicate with other equally dedicated members in the tiered groups on the platform and coordinate and propose changes to the Plethori ecosystem. The governance structure will be a complex but fair tiered system with each holder initially holding an equal single vote and their vote growing in value in response to certain factors relating to usage and involvement in the ecosystem. The metrics that will influence the governance tier level and strength of vote are: length of time holding PLE; length of time staking/farming PLE; frequency of usage of the Plethori platform; level of engagement in the Plethori Governance platform, and; community contributions. This system allows for community control, which holds true to the original cryptocurrency ideals of decentralization and democratization. The PLE token will additionally act as a governance token for the platform giving the community the power to direct the development and advancement of their goals. PLE token holders will be able to vote on the platform to determine fund parameters and new features. They'll also be able to influence decisions concerning the project such as ETF asset rebalancing or listing/delisting of assets. The changes proposed will be vetted and then voted on through the governance platform. Any changes will be applied automatically via smart contracts. Conclusion Plethori is bringing an era of financial inclusiveness through its cross-chain investment platform that offers several investment opportunities via Defi to one and all. Their interoperable platform allows for seamless trading between the Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystems. The platform guarantees more than simply an aesthetically thought-out UI but also an investor-centric feel to create the perfect blend between form and functionality. Social Links

