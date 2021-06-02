Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 10:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Analogue Holdings Limited ATAL Introduces the City's First Automated Robotic Parking System for Hong Kong Science Park Marks a Milestone to Smart Mobility in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering service provider in Hong Kong, has introduced the city's first automated robotic parking system with electric vehicle (EV) charging for Hong Kong Science Park. Integrated with the innovative Automated Guided Vehicle ("AGV") technology, EV charging and a proprietary mobile application, the system is poised to bring invaluable benefits to space utilisation and provides a safer and hassle-free parking experience with unmanned operation for users. The project is currently in its experience programme for Science Park tenants in order to prepare for the full operational launch.



ATAL introduced the automated robotic parking system for Hong Kong Science Park, the first in the city.



Drivers can simply stop their vehicles on the designated chambers, their vehicles will be automatically parked, saving much time in search for parking space.



ATAL has developed a proprietary mobile application for users to schedule car retrieval and check car status, enhancing the entire user experience.



The Robotic Parking system is a fully automatic parking system using robotic technology. With the adoption of AGV technology, users no longer need to look around for empty parking spaces, but simply park their vehicles in the designated chambers and follow the instructions given by the parking and retrieval panel (PRP), the system will proceed the parking automatically. The chamber will then conduct a scan that is able to detect any animate objects inside the car before the AGV directs the vehicle with the pallet to the parking space assigned by the system.



On the back of ATAL's experience in information and communications technologies, the Group has developed a proprietary Robotic Parking System App (mobile app) for this project, aiming to enhance the entire user experience with much greater convenience and security. It facilitates customised traffic planning and car retrieval management to enhance car parking efficiency, while users can also set pick-up time and check car retrieval status via this mobile app, a perfect fit for the busy urban dwellers.



Other than the mobile app, ATAL has also designed a leading EV charging solution by fitting an innovative charging adaptor to each mobile mechanical tray for electric vehicles, thus bringing much convenience to the users. The innovative components of this car park also include its unmanned operation to improve energy saving by minimal lighting and ventilation, rigorous security and safety standards, and eco-friendly solutions for a greener city with no extra carbon dioxide emissions.



Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "We take pride to be vanguards of this first-of-its-kind smart parking system in Hong Kong. Over the years, ATAL has continued to be a pioneer in introducing new and innovative technologies to Hong Kong. Aligning with the HKSAR Government's Smart City Blueprint 2.0 for Hong Kong, our newly developed Robotic Parking system is able to address the issue of land shortage and will become a new solution to enhance long-term sustainability for the city."



"Adhering to our long-term strategy of 'New Technology, New Market and New Business Model', the HKSTP project marks another milestone for the expansion of our business portfolio. We are also pursuing other intelligent transport business opportunities including the Free Flow Tolling System and Traffic Control Surveillance System. Looking ahead, we will uphold our mission to transform Hong Kong into a world-class smart city and further explore potential development in the Information, Communications and Building Technologies (ICBT) sector. We will actively drive innovative technology advances through our R&D capability, and strive for significant contributions to greater economic efficiency and operational effectiveness, while strengthening our competitive edge, all to achieve higher returns for our shareholders." Dr Poon concluded.



About ATAL Engineering Group

Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).









