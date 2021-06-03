Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 22:54 HKT/SGT Share:

Washington, D.C., June 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association, (GBA), announces that they have retained the services of Rulon & White Governance Strategies et al to help the public and private sector connect, communicate, and collaborate through blockchain to solve public sector challenges.







The GBA is building a network of public-sector professionals at the local, state, national, and global levels. With members in over 500 government offices around the world, this network is using blockchain technologies to serve their constituents globally.



Working with private sector innovators, the GBA is developing solutions connected through a government business blockchain platform (GBBP). By involving people through chapters, working groups, and communities, new ideas can meet real solutions. Blockchain solutions then plug into the interoperable blockchain platform, revolutionizing how governance works.



Rulon & White Governance Strategies (RWGS) represents an array of corporations, non-profits, and government organizations in Washington, DC. RWGS has specific policy experience across multiple disciplines including Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Financial Services, Energy, Healthcare, and many more. Together, Rulon and White Governance Strategies and the GBA play a critical role in educating and coordinating with policy makers, regulators, and administrators at all levels. These two organizations will facilitate and support legislation, rules, and decisions that promote the use of blockchain technology.



"Crypto and blockchain adoption is a slow and winding process," says Todd White, Managing Partner of Rulon & White.



"Working with RWGS will be like supercharging the visibility and opportunity for our members," says Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA.



This alliance hopes to supercharge that process.



For more information about Government Blockchain Association, GBA, go to www.gbaglobal.org.



For information on Rulon & White, go to www.rulonwhite.com



