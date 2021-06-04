

Warsaw, Poland, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bitcoin Vault (BTCV), a cryptocurrency project co-created by serial entrepreneur Eyal Avramovich and operated and managed by the blockchain development company Electric Vault, recently announced a landmark partnership with ESE Europe (ESE), a European entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, to co-produce and co-distribute a gaming talent show in five countries: China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Brazil. The production deal propels BTCV and ESE's unified goal to link cryptocurrency and gaming in one ecosystem. This partnership also powers BTCV coin to expand its presence and services in the global esports and gaming markets. BTCV is known for being the only Proof of Work (PoW) cryptocurrency that offers a reversible transactions feature on an immutable blockchain, adding a new layer to users' security. "Esports is a rapidly growing industry and driver for fintech based on cryptocurrencies. Those industries are already working together, and we want to contribute our part to the global cryptocurrencies adoption. We are glad that we can work with such an experienced partner as ESE on a shared project dedicated to the global gaming community, where young non-professional players can show their skills. We are happy to support the crypto and gaming communities," says Radek Popiel, Chief Communications Officer at BTCV. The talent show will feature promising amateur esports athletes striving to become professionals. Young gamers will show their skills in fast-growing mobile games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Peacekeeper Elite. Meanwhile, ESE will be managing the production and infrastructure of the show, including the development of the project concept, media plan, technology implementation, marketing, and overall campaign roll-out. Other partners involved in the project include VYRAL Producer of Gaming Projects, VidWe, Converters and Next Level Agency. "ESE is actively exploring new and innovative ways to incorporate cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based payment solutions within the gaming and esports world. We are thrilled to run this major gaming talent show with Bitcoin Vault in markets that are global leaders in esports and gaming," states Jedrzej Steszewski, ESE Director of EU Operations. A series of gaming tournaments will be held in China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Brazil from June 2021 until the end of the year. Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) will gain exposure to the new markets and new audiences creating a potential for new partnerships within the growing esport industry. "China, Japan and South Korea are among the largest markets in the world by game revenue," notes Eyal Avramovich, "we are excited to work with ESE to introduce Bitcoin Vault to a new, highly-engaged global audience of esport enthusiasts." About Bitcoin Vault Electric Vault Sp. z o.o. is a blockchain development company that is managing the Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) cryptocurrency. The BTCV project launched in 2019 and is considered to be the only Proof of Work (PoW) cryptocurrency that offers a reversible transactions feature on an immutable blockchain, adding a new layer to users' security. To learn more, visit: https://bitcoinvault.global/ About ESE ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. www.ese.gg Social Links

