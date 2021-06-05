Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, June 5, 2021
Friday, 4 June 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Punk Protocol
Punk Protocol Announces Its Testnet Launching on Kovan Network

San Francisco, CA, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Punk Protocol, a decentralized annuity protocol, announced its testnet launch on Kovan network on Friday, May 28th. Punk Protocol is the world's first DeFi 401k (a representative pension plan from the United States) with optimal strategies to generate high yield.

According to the OECD's report - PENSION MARKETS IN FOCUS 2020, assets in retirement savings plans have exceeded $50 trillion(USD) in 2019. The Total Value Locked in DeFi market reached over $157 billion(USD) in May 2021 (source provided - DefiLlama). With over 4,000 cryptocurrencies ushering in the explosive wave, there was no such product as decentralized pension or annuity until Punk Protocol is introduced.

Punk protocol is operated by a decentralized autonomous organization(DAO) and signifies the following features: community-led and voting-driven. The protocol is redesigned with a pension-generating format, laying its foundation on vault services. The vault includes services such as Yearn Finance or Harvest Finance. In order to establish a pension-generating structure, Punk protocol utilizes high-yield producing strategies with automated investments to multiple DeFi protocols like Compound.

Through the testnet release, the service will take finalizing steps to stabilize investment strategies and debug all possible errors.

The service will be officially released on its main network after thorough testing and completing its smart contract audit.

The contributors are developing their plans on producing more profitable models to deploy leverage and presenting diverse investment strategies that are resistible in a bear market. Punk protocol launches their product on the Ethereum network and plans to expand its service to other chains, including BSC, Solana, and Polygon, in the future.

Media Contact
Company: Punk Protocol
Contact: Media Team
E-mail: hello@punk.finance
Website: https://punk.finance/

SOURCE: Punk Protocol




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Punk Protocol

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Punk Protocol Announces Its Testnet Launching on Kovan Network  
June 4, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Hits World Championship Century at Portimao  
June 4, 2021 18:17 HKT/SGT
Fukushima Prefecture and Toyota Begin Discussions Aimed at Building a Hydrogen-based City of the Future in Fukushima Prefecture  
June 4, 2021 15:18 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Concluded Three LTSA Contracts Covering Six Gas Turbines Powering Three 750 MW Class GTCC Power Plants in Egypt at Signing Ceremony  
June 4, 2021 12:49 HKT/SGT
Joy Spreader Secured Investments from Blackrock and State Street Corp, Performance-based Marketing Leader Obtains Recognitions from Global Institutional Investors  
June 4, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Motul powers Asian team Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand at 49th edition of the Nurburgring 24hrs  
June 4, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical's USA Biotech Survey Finds 21% Not Aware Australian Clinical Data is Accepted by the FDA and Other Major Regulatory Authorities  
June 4, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Bitcoin Vault Founder Eyal Avramovich Announces New Strategic Partnership with ESE Europe  
June 4, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Establishes "Toyota Ventures Climate Fund"  
June 3, 2021 22:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids announces Sustainability 2030  
June 3, 2021 19:13 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       